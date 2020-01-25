Rihanna changes her hair style in new photos after the separation of Hassan Jameel

According to recent information, Rihanna is now officially back in the single market after it was learned that the founder of Fenty Beauty, 31, and her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, separated.

A source said Hollywood life which led to the breakup: "Rihanna and Hassan really love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna's image due to the pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship."

The person added: “I felt sorry for his family, who thinks that Rihanna is incredibly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more meek, reserved and demure. Division is not something that any of them really wanted; however, their relationship was becoming challenging. "

The source also said: "Rihanna cannot because of her career, which requires a certain image. Rihanna will always be true to herself."

However, it seems that the pop singer is falling apart in style when she shared a series of black and white photographs on Instagram, where she showed her transformed look that was created in honor of the 40th anniversary edition of the I.D magazine.

In the photo shoot, which was taken by professional photographer Mario Sorrenti, half of the interpreter's hair "What is my name,quot; is done in multiple braids / small braids, while the rest of her hair is left in wild curls .

For the photos, Rihanna was dressed in a black outfit that was a couple of sizes larger and hid the signer's famous curvilinear body well.

In addition, Riri wore a jacket and complemented her outfit with a matching pearl necklace and earrings.

On the special occasion, the magazine number was titled "Rihannazine,quot;, and Rihanna was chosen to be the face of its cover.

In addition to modeling for the anniversary edition, the singer was also very involved in the preparation of the content, which will revolve around successful women in fields such as fashion, business, culture, art and many more.

Reportedly, Rihanna was also responsible for selecting the celebrities who were to appear on the subject, among which were popular women such as Alexa Demie, Bella Hadid, Tarana Burke and others.

What do you think about Rihanna's new look? Do you think she will return with one of her famous ex?



