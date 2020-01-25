Ricky Martin takes his new music video to Puerto Rico

Youtube

The creator of successes & # 39; Livin & # 39; Crazy Life & # 39; wants to capture & # 39; A very universal story & # 39; for the music video of his latest song from his next studio installment.

Ricky Martin He chose Puerto Rico as the destination for filming the music video for his new song, "Sharks," since the territory embodies "all emotions, energy and sensation … when we join as people."

The song's title translates as "Sharks," with the melody centered on enduring and unlimited love between a couple, and Martin confessed that he wanted to "capture a very universal story" with his images.

"It's a very emotional song that talks about the union of two people who should never waste time in fights," co-author of the Venezuelan song, singer and songwriter. Oscar Hernandez, he told Billboard. "It is a proposal to change directions, plans and ideas, with the simple reason of moving forward together."

"And at any cost & # 39; for you whatever, nothing with sharks & # 39;" he added, referring to the lyrics.

Successful creator "Hero" revealed that he called the Puerto Rican director Kacho Lopez Mari to direct the music video of the song, which symbolizes the strength of a union when people come together.

"What I wanted with the video was to capture a very universal story, and that's why I wanted to film it in Puerto Rico," he said. "Both the song and the video represent all emotions, energy and feeling, which are emblematic of when we come together as people."