RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson Out – Andy Cohen reacts to his departure

There have been rumors about Vicki Gunvalson's departure from the royal housewives of Orange County for months. OG's housewife officially announced that she will leave the program after 14 seasons through social networks.

From his last pranks to his meeting collapse, all the signs pointed to Vicki saying goodbye.

She came to Instagram where she posted a photo of herself next to a legend that said: ‘I will always be the OC OG, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for "helping me,quot; along the way. I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring. My podcast with Westwood One will launch soon and I will have much more to say about this on "Whoop it with Vicki,quot;. I hope you will accompany me on my new trip, so stay tuned. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki, "

She received mixed responses. Some were sad to see her go and proclaimed that they would stop watching while others celebrated.

Andy Cohen, the man who started the original Housewives franchise, published a sincere tribute.

His legend said: ‘I remember the first meeting I had with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes met while I interrogated the other women, and she winked at me with optimism and effervescence while her two deep dimples shone. She winked at me year after year, and always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained authentic from her Van-freakout family until their last meeting. It is very difficult to remain exactly as you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thanks for everything, @vickigunvalson, what a ride. And it is not over. (This photo is actually from Season 3 Meeting, and I always liked it a lot …) "

What do you think of season 15 without Vicki?



