Rescue efforts underway after the deadly earthquake that shakes eastern Turkey | Turkey News

Search and rescue efforts are underway after a deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, which killed at least 22 people and injured more than 900.

Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD) said in a series of tweets early Saturday that five people were rescued from the rubble in Elazig province.

The earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred at 8:55 p.m. local time (5:55 p.m. GMT), at a depth of 6.7 km near the city of Sivrice, according to AFAD, and was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

Among the saved was a rescued pregnant woman 12 hours after the earthquake, the official Anadolu news agency said. At least another 30 are still missing, he added, citing Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters on Saturday that at least 18 people were killed in Elazig and four more in the neighboring province of Malatya. According to the authorities, some 920 injured people were in hospitals in the region.

About 30 buildings had collapsed due to the earthquake in the two provinces, said Murat Kurum, the environment minister.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He said on Twitter that all measures were being taken to "ensure that the earthquake in Elazig and felt in many provinces is overcome with the least amount of losses."

Turkish officials and police work at the scene of a collapsed building (Ilyas Akengin / AFP)

People in Elazig whose homes were damaged or too afraid to enter, were transferred to student residences or sports centers in freezing conditions.

"It was very scary, the furniture fell on us. We ran away," 47-year-old Melahat Can, who lives in the provincial capital of Elazig, told AFP news agency.

Eray Ernek described how he was watching television when the earthquake occurred. "I was on the couch and then I fell to the floor. My sleeping father was awakened.

"After finding a way out, we broke the door and left. We saw that other houses had collapsed."

AFAD warned residents not to return to damaged buildings due to the danger of new aftershocks. He said that beds, blankets and tents were sent to the area where some people took refuge in sports gyms.

Elazig governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told NTV television that a fire broke out in a building in Sivrice, but that it was quickly controlled.

NTV said the earthquake was felt in several Turkish provinces and sent people running outdoors in panic.

Turkey is at the top of two major faults and earthquakes are frequent. Two strong earthquakes hit northwest Turkey in 1999, killing about 18,000 people.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.