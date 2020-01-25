There is a pretty scandalous report that comes out of Hollywood, about actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

According to B Scott, one of Hollywood's best black gossips, Black-is actress Tracee Ellis Ross sleeps with producer Black-is Kenya Barris.

This is a picture of him.

Currently, Kenya is married to the lovely Dr. Rania Barris, she is an anesthesiologist. The couple married in 1999 and they have six children together.

But in August, out of nowhere, Kenya announced that she would leave her family and separated from her wife for 20 years. The news that Kenya suddenly ended their marriage shocked everyone, including their WIFE, who they told us was surprised by the divorce.

Now here comes the tea. B Scott claims that actress Tracie Ellis Ross is now dating Kenya. He is still officially married, but separated.

This is what it says:

According to multiple sources, it is said that Tracee and the creator of "Black-ish,quot; Kenya Barris are romantically linked. The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, but we know that Kenya filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Dr. Rania "Rainbow,quot; Barris, in August 2019.

Here is a picture of Kenya and her family: