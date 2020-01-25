Rasheeda Frost shows her Friday night look at The Frost Bistro: check it out having fun with her friends

Rasheeda Frost posted a video in which she is in the Frost Bistro, and is showing fans her Friday night look. The place looks great and your friends seem to be having the best time there.

The Frost Bistro is Rasheeda, and Kirk Frost's dream came true. They worked very hard to open this place and now everyone loves it. Watch the Boss Lady video below.

"Only one # Friday night in @frostbistro with @iamkarlieredd and @mimifaust #funtimes #pullup #eatinggood #goodfood #vibes," Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone told Rasheeda that "I can't wait to go back to Atl and visit your place," and a follower posted this: "Hopefully, but have a good time, keep your love tight."

A follower said: ras @rasheeda My niece and her boyfriend arrived there from Chicago last week. Amber said the food was delicious. "

A fan said: Hola Hello, queen! I will buy with you soon! I am from South Carolina! I've been watching you for over 2 years! It's a blessing from God! Every time I see you post or photos! You relieve my depression with which I have been suffering for more than 10 years! I love you. & # 39;

Someone told Rasheeda that "You and those ladies are inspiring, keep ascending, many blessings!"

Recently, Rasheeda offered his followers some advice on how to have a successful business and people appreciated it.

As you know, Rasheeda is a very successful businesswoman, and there is no doubt about this.

She has her amazing Pressed Boutique, where she works hard every day, and also shared the Frost Bistro with her husband, Kirk.

Fans have always admired her, and some people even said she should have her own reality style show.

People call Rasheeda an inspiration these days.



