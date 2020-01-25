Rape, abuse and violence: the journey of migrants to Libya | Africa

ORn board the Ocean Viking in the Mediterranean Sea – Kelly was pregnant with twins for eight months when she boarded a fragile rubber boat on the banks of Libya in complete darkness.

It was after 9pm. All I could hear were the waves and the smugglers that forced 94 people, including other women and children, to board a boat that was not suitable for the sea.

No one knew how long the trip would last. They only heard stories of those who had taken the same route before them.

"I didn't want to get in the water. It was too risky. I thought the trip wouldn't end and die," Kelly told Al Jazeera after being rescued by an NGO ship. But despite experiencing the dangerous voyage at sea, he said he would do it again if necessary because living in Libya was a "hell,quot; and this was the only way out.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), almost 10 percent of the more than 636,000 refugees and migrants in Libya are women.

The United Nations says that these people are subject to "unimaginable horrors,quot; from the moment they enter Libya. But the parodies of life for them begin the moment they leave home.

The trip is "spoiled by a considerable risk of serious human rights violations and abuses every step of the way," the UN said, adding that an "overwhelming majority of older women and teenagers,quot; have denounced the group rape of smugglers

"These women told me about the terrifying and cruel trip they made to Libya," Mali Ebrahimi, a midwife with the charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on board the Ocean Viking, told Al Jazeera.

"They were exposed to physical violence by smugglers and military. They were raped or sexually abused. Some were beaten. In detention centers, they were repeatedly kicked in the abdomen. Some were burned in the genital area."

Currently, some 4,500 people are being held in "official,quot; detention centers throughout Libya. Thousands more are being held in "prisons,quot; run by armed groups.

The most recent @Mixed_Migration snapshot that examines protection risks within and en route to #Libya it's live. The data indicate that physical abuse is the most common protection incident they face #refugees Y #migrants. pic.twitter.com/O50BN2HQ98 – Ana-Maria Murphy-Teixidor (@amurphyteixidor) January 7, 2020

"One of the women we rescued was not taking care of herself and did not wash her private areas to avoid being targeted by sexual violence," Juan Pablo Sánchez, a MSF doctor, told Al Jazeera. "He left hygiene to protect himself."

UN staff in detention centers documented torture, ill-treatment, forced labor and violations of the guards. He also reported that women are often held in facilities without female guards, "exacerbating the risk of sexual abuse and exploitation, and often subjected to nude searches conducted or monitored by male guards."

"Some reported having undergone intrusive cavity searches and having their breasts and buttocks caressed during searches. Guards also routinely enter women's cells and wash and sanitation facilities without prior notice," said a the ONU.

Gender has been identified as an important factor behind the degree of vulnerability that migrants and refugees face.

Research and interviews conducted by the Center for Mixed Migration (MMC) revealed that Sexual and physical abuse seemed to be the most common protection risk, and women are almost three times more likely than their male counterparts to experience or witness sexual abuse.

The investigation also revealed that more than 17.5 percent of young migrants and refugees reported sexual abuse on their trip to Libya.

Many of the migrant women said they had to enter the prostitution business to pay off debts to traffickers who remained the main perpetrators of sexual assaults in Libya, representing 45 percent of the incidents.

"Migrants smuggled into Libya reported serious human rights violations and risks that included violations and deaths during these trips," an IOM spokesperson, Safa Msehli, told Al Jazeera. "These trips are very difficult and challenging and awareness raising is key for migrants to be aware of the risks and dangers of being exploited by these contraband gangs."

The women reported being "raped several times with the axis of a Kalashnikov," according to a report by the charity SOS Mediterranee. Some have been "mistreated so much that they no longer know the difference between having sex and being raped."

The MMC cited a 22-year-old woman from Nigeria saying that "women were forcibly raped by the threat of desertion in the desert," before adding that she and some other women were sold and forced into prostitution.

Victoria left Cameroon when she was 16 and gave birth to her daughter in Morocco before arriving in Libya (Faras Ghani / Al Jazeera)

"Being sold and forced to have sex with Arab or African men, whether to pay for the trip or to withdraw their money, is something common that happens to you as a woman or girl, during the whole trip from the first day in the desert to leave Libya, "said a Nigerian migrant according to the UN.

Another woman said: "When I was in the bathroom, a guard came in. I told him to leave immediately. He refused and kept looking at me. Even the animals are left alone to do their business."

Aderonke was one of the thousands who have been exploited and abused on the way to and in Libya.

He fled his home in Nigeria without telling his family, including his two young daughters. He left behind what he called "problems in my country,quot;, hoping to find work in Libya, where those he had met had gone before her.

He was warned of problems along the way and in Libya, but Aderonke did not realize how bad things were until he embarked on a solo trip.

"I came to Libya to earn money, but all I got was beatings and violence," Aderonke told Al Jazeera. "I was kidnapped, locked up and beaten routinely and asked to contact my family to ask for a ransom.

"All I wanted was a better life. I wanted to leave Nigeria and earn some money. I planned to return home one day with enough to help my family and my daughters. I didn't even tell them I was …"

At that moment, Aderonke fell apart. She could not finish the sentence.

"I'm sorry, I've dealt with a lot. I don't want to think about that anymore."

Names were changed to protect identity.