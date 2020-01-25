Rangers: Steven Gerrard prepares to take over his 100th game for the Ibrox side | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf02579e877b9777c4d1bea4fe534ad7311% %MINIFYHTMLf02579e877b9777c4d1bea4fe534ad7312%









Steven Gerrard takes over the Rangers for the hundredth time against Hearts on Sunday, and says he hopes "to be present for the next 100,quot;.

Steven Gerrard will reach a personal milestone on Sunday when he takes over the Rangers for the hundredth time against Hearts, but how has the former England captain in senior management been so far?

Gerrard was appointed Rangers manager in May 2018 in a four-year contract after spending just over a year as an academy coach in Liverpool.

Hearts vs Rangers Live

He immediately surrounded himself with familiar faces in the form of Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom, and they have certainly played a key role in their first steps in management.

Steven Gerrard introduces himself as the new Rangers manager

When he officially started working in Glasgow later that summer, Gerrard took over a Rangers team that had just finished third in the Premier after the turmoil in the field he had seen Pedro Caixinha, Graeme Murty and eventually Jimmy Nicholl in charge at various points throughout the season.

Gerrard starts

The first campaign by Gerrard failed to produce any type of cutlery, as Celtic continued to dominate Scottish football, but two Old Firm victories, including the first of the Rangers in 13 games, and qualifying for the group stages of the Europa League were signs of real progress given the dysfunction he had. He had inherited.

The Rangers beat the Macedonian team Shkupi in Gerrard's first competitive match

The likes of Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor represented much improved business in the transfer market since once again the Rangers squad underwent a summer review in Gerrard's first season.

His foray into senior management began with a 2-0 victory over the Macedonian team Shkupi in their first Europa League qualifying match in Ibrox, while victories over Osijek, Maribor and Ufa followed when Rangers secured an unexpected spot in The group stage.

However, Gerrard picked up only one victory from his first four Premier League games, as the Rangers had to retire at Aberdeen on opening day and Motherwell before a 1-0 loss to Celtic. The form of the league recovered, but the losses against Aberdeen in the semifinal of the League Cup in Hampden and again in a repetition of the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup next to Derek McInnes were, ultimately, the failures in an encouraging debut season in Gerrard's management.

The Celtic side of Brendan Rodgers had swept everyone before them in Scotland before Gerrard arrived and it was vital to restore some belief and pride to the Rangers' side that he had received a body shot from the Old Firm after another in the last years.

Steven Gerrard lost to Brendan Rodgers in his first meeting at the Old Firm

The Rangers' 1-0 victory over Celtic at Ibrox in December 2018 moved Gerrard's lateral level at the points at the top of the table, but represented much more. It was the first victory of the Old Rangers in 13 meetings and broke the dominance that Rodgers seemed to have over the Gers. A second victory in the derby in May was not enough to affect Celtic's march to the title, but confirmed that the Rangers were no longer in the business of appearing and hoping for the best on the most important occasions in Glasgow.

For the second time

But have Gerrard and Rangers progressed since then? Statistics say yes.

The Rangers go to the meeting with Hearts in Tynecastle on Sunday, live in Sky Sports, two points from Celtic with a game in hand. After 20 games last season they had accumulated 39 points. This time they are 53.

They are scoring more goals this season: 91 in 39 games at a rate of 2.3 per game compared to 1.92 per game last period, while they also concede less. They have conceded 21 goals in 39 games this season (0.54 per game) compared to 44 in 60 in the last season (0.73 per game). The rangers have kept 50 clean sheets under Gerrard, greatly helped by the presence of Allan McGregor.

The Rangers' win rate in the Premier League last season was 60.5 percent, but that has skyrocketed to 85 percent so far this quarter. The Old Firm are pressing each other. Before the winter break, Neil Lennon's Celtic team was 10 points better than at the same stage last season with Rodgers.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates with his teammates

There have been disappointments this season. The controversial manner of the final defeat of the League Cup will have hurt after Gerrard's team dominated for most of the game. Dropping a two-goal lead in Pittodrie in December was something that the team last season could have made, but mistakes like that have not been frequent in this period, while Gerrard admitted that he had made mistakes after a mediocre performance in the 2-0 loss to Celtic in Ibrox in September.

However, the progression to the last 32 of the Europa League after going through a group that contains Young Boys, Feyenoord and the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season, Porto, cannot be underestimated. Getting the victory at Parkhead for the first time since 2010 was another box marked as Gerrard continues to rebuild after years of chaos on and off the field in Govan.

2:21 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says his team can't get carried away after their 2-1 victory at Celtic and warns his team that they should stay focused on the title race. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says his team can't get carried away after their 2-1 victory at Celtic and warns his team that they should stay focused on the title race.

"We've been very close to getting that first success," said Gerrard. "We have had European qualification and progression, which is a huge achievement from where the club was. But I know you are judged in this club by trophies. That will not change in my next 100 games."

Tactical adjustments?

Gerrard has not been afraid to experiment tactically in his 20 months in charge. That approach was not very successful when the Rangers went 3-5-2 against Motherwell earlier last season, losing two final points in a 3-3 draw at Fir Park. That is not a configuration that has really been seen since.

Gerrard favored a 4-3-3 formation from the beginning, but that has been transformed into a 4-3-2-1 now tested and reliable with Alfredo Morelos falling deeply to pick up the ball and allow two No. 10s to run often behind . Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe used this system with great effect on the Rangers' 2-0 victory over Celtic in May.

Gerrard wants his side to press, move the ball quickly and assert dominance in the center of the field. In the first part of his reign, he and his backroom staff were almost forced to make tactical changes when the Rangers met 10 men on numerous occasions. In fact, his side saw red 12 times in Gerrard's first season. However, most of the time, the team stood out despite being a man less.

Rangers have impressed in Europe with Steven Gerrard

Going into a 4-3-2 formation with the taller men upstairs positioning themselves more centrally was largely effective when necessary, especially in their first Premier League game in charge when Morelos was ejected against Aberdeen. When Morelos was fired against Celtic in March, Ryan Kent shone even more as part of the two internal strikers.

Media and man management

Without a doubt, Gerrard and his staff have been vital in the progression of the players that were already in the club when they arrived. James Tavernier and Morelos have prospered under the age of 39, while Ryan Jack's game has been greatly improved.

Ryan Kent returned to the Rangers in a permanent agreement after a successful loan last season and has no doubts about Gerrard's impact on the club.

0:31 Ryan Kent believes that Steven Gerrard has given him a "new chance at life,quot; when the Rangers boss approaches his 100th game in charge. Ryan Kent believes that Steven Gerrard has given him a "new chance at life,quot; when the Rangers boss approaches his 100th game in charge.

"You just have to talk to people about how it was in recent years," he told Sky Sports. "I feel that the manager probably brought a new life to the club and definitely me as a player."

"I feel that the player along with the other coaches have given me a new life opportunity. They bring a lot of valuable experience. If you can get a little of what they say, then you are going to learn a lot.

Gerrard's post-game celebrations at Parkhead with his players and fans showed how taken he seems to be with the team and the challenge in front of him. He often talks about his "love,quot; for his team, but has been direct with his players when necessary, even recently, claiming he was "bored,quot; to see his victory over Stranraer and revealing that some had left his thoughts in winter. -break friendly in Dubai.

Borna Barisic celebrates with Steven Gerrard

He said he could no longer defend Morelos after his red card against Celtic in March, multiplying it and warning the forward that the indiscipline had to stop. Except for two incidents in recent weeks, Gerrard's condemning words seem to have done the trick, with the Colombian scoring 28 goals in a hugely impressive campaign so far.

The next 100 games?

Six of Gerrard's 61 victories as Rangers manager have been against Hearts, more than any other opponent in his time at Ibrox. He will enter on Sunday willing to improve that statistic as the Premier League race continues at a good pace.

Rangers took a moderate risk in naming Gerrard in 2018. The great players are not always good managers and the former Liverpool captain had, according to his own admission, little experience in the refuge in one of Gran's most pressurized football environments Brittany.

0:36 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club did not receive offers for Alfredo Morelos and insists that the forward is not for sale. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club did not receive offers for Alfredo Morelos and insists that the forward is not for sale.

He was appointed to win trophies in the Rangers, something he hasn't done yet. However, the club clearly believes that it is on the right track, tying it to a new contract until 2024 in December.

"It has been a trip that I enjoyed very much. This is a huge job, a huge club and so far I have enjoyed the trip. There have been many ups and downs, there have been some descents. Exactly what I expected but I am sitting here as hungry and ambitious as when I arrived, "he said Friday.

"I hope it is still present for the next 100 games. I would like to think that I have grown and learned from the mistakes I have made. I would like to think that I have done some good things along the way as well. I think there is still more to come from These players We have a really ambitious group, we have been through a lot of things in a short space of time One hundred percent have improved, we have added A fantastic talent for the group that has helped us and will continue.

Gerrard, coach Tom Culshaw and assistant manager Gary McAllister

"I am still young and inexperienced. The people who said that I lacked experience at the beginning were right. But there is only one way to get it and it is to enter and face the challenges. That is what I and my team have tried to do. We are a new group, but we are all ambitious and hungry. We have done very well to get where we are, but there is still a lot of work to do and we are all aware of that. "

Gerrard knows that improvement is not the end of the game, cutlery is the only thing that matters in Glasgow. Progress has been made, but there are more challenges lurking, starting in Tynecastle on Sunday.

Gerrard's key games

Rangers of FC Ufa 1-1 (Rangers win 2-1 in total) – August 30, 2018

The nine-man Rangers advanced to the Europa League group stage after a 1-1 draw in the Russian team FC Ufa, winning the 2-1 play-off in the aggregate. Given the European Rangers campaign, the previous season had ended in the qualifiers by the Luxembourg side. Progres Niederkorn's qualification was an impressive achievement and helped Gerrard settle on paper.

Steven Gerrard celebrates with Andy Halliday full time against Ufa

Alfredo Morelos and Jon Flanagan were expelled to the visiting team, but Gerrard's team proved their worth and it was the first of many occasions during the season that they managed to get a result in difficult circumstances.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic – December 29, 2018

The Celtic domination of Scottish football under Brendan Rodgers had seen the Rangers suffer heavy and often humiliating defeats at the hands of their rivals of the Old Firm in recent years.

Ryan Jack of the Rangers scored the winner against Celtic in December 2018

Gerrard's first defeat as a Rangers manager had come to Parkhead at the first team meeting of the season in September, but he was the intellectual author of the Rangers' first victory over their bitter rivals in 13 games next time. which took them to the level of winter vacations. points at the top of the table. It was the first time in years that the Rangers had dominated the match and the sense of relief in Govan was palpable.

Rangers 2-0 Porto – November 7, 2019

A hugely credible draw in Portugal in the first half of the Europa League double header was followed by a vital victory in Ibrox two weeks later. The goals of Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis secured three points against a team that had reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League the previous year.

The Rangers scored twice to annoy Porto in Ibrox in the Europa League

The result came in the same week that Celtic beat Lazio in Rome, as Scottish football enjoyed positive headlines in Europe. The victory did not secure the progress of the Europa League for Gerrard at night, but it proved to be crucial in the future.

Celtic 1-0 Rangers – December 8, 2019

Gerrard was entrusted with ending Celtic's dominance over Scottish silverware and, after disappointing outings in both cup competitions to Aberdeen the previous year, he had his first chance to lift a trophy as head of the Rangers in the final of the League Cup. His team dominated, but a controversial goal by Christopher Jullien, along with a failed penalty by Alfredo Morelos, made Celtic victorious.

Steven Gerrard during the final defeat of the Rangers & # 39; League Cup against Celtic

However, in the middle of a difficult December, which saw the Rangers negotiate difficult matches and seal the passage of the Europa League group stages, Gerrard's team would use this performance, instead of the result, as a springboard ahead of His Old Firm showdown at Parkhead three weeks later.

Celtic 1-2 Rangers – December 29, 2019

The Rangers entered the final match of 2019 without having won at Parkhead for almost a decade. Another action-packed Old Firm match saw Gerrard get his first victory at the east end, which led his team to two points of Premier leaders with a game in hand.

His full-time whistle celebrations showed what Gerrard's victory meant, especially after the disappointment of the League Cup final. The victory prevented his team from sliding eight points behind Celtic before the New Year. Perhaps most importantly, it broke down another barrier that Gerrard had been looking to overcome.

The Rangers may not win the league this season, but the air of fear that had contaminated Ibrox in the days leading up to Old Firm in recent years has cleared with victory at Celtic Park.

