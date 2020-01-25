Quest gets Cheltenham's win | Racing news





Galahad Quest wins at Cheltenham

Galahad Quest stood firm to record a first victory at the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle in Cheltenham.

Without competing at the level, he had the misfortune of facing Allmankind, Triumph's main triumph in his debut and was knocked out of sight, but took a big step forward when he finished second after a decent Flat recruit last time.

There were still five left with one chance when they entered the straight, but Rowland Ward's chances ended when he was pressed against the railing before falling.

The favorite Monte Cristo had set a fairly quiet pace at all times and was still in front, but in the end he was overwhelmed by David Pipe's Night Edition and Galahad Quest (6-1).

It was the charge of Nick Williams, under Harry Cobden, who remained in the best of all, although he won for a long time.