Queen Elizabeth II gives Prince William a new royal position

Prince William I just won a new real position.
On Saturday it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II He named his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, another title: the Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
So what does that mean exactly for the father of three?
According to the Royal U.K. website, "The role of the High Commissioner Lord is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long tradition of appointing a High Commissioner Lord originated in the latter part of the 16th century."
A press release shared with E! The news also stated that Prince William "will attend the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing speeches to the Assembly, and performs a series of official functions as Lord High Commissioner."
The news of the titles of the royals comes only a week after Queen Elizabeth II announced that Prince Harry Y Meghan markle they would lose their SAR titles, in the middle of their departure.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to their majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week about the couple. "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."
The statement continued: "The Queen had said last week in a statement that Meghan and Harry had,quot; made it clear that they don't want to rely on public funds in their new lives. "
In addition, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan would lose their SAR titles.
"With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their sponsorships and private partnerships," the statement said. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will continue to defend His Majesty's values. The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family. ". The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom. "
Closing the long message, he said: "I want to thank you for all your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has become so quickly one of the family," said the Queen. "It is the hope of my whole family that today's agreement allows them to start building a new happy and peaceful life."
Earlier this week, Harry met his wife and son, Archie harrison, in Canada. In Harry's photographs, he seemed to smile as he left the plane.
"He remained alone and nobody noticed. He was the first to get off the plane behind his bodyguard," a source shared with E! News. "He had a car waiting for him on the runway at Victoria Airport and he was taken directly from the plane's door to the car. He was taken to his home in Victoria, where Meghan was waiting."
It is clear that things are changing rapidly with the royal family, but it seems that things are moving smoothly.