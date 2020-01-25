Queen Elizabeth II gives Prince William a new royal position

Prince William I just won a new real position.

On Saturday it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II He named his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, another title: the Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

So what does that mean exactly for the father of three?

%MINIFYHTML6204bfd1794616db666b031376ef6a1413% %MINIFYHTML6204bfd1794616db666b031376ef6a1414%

According to the Royal U.K. website, "The role of the High Commissioner Lord is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long tradition of appointing a High Commissioner Lord originated in the latter part of the 16th century."

A press release shared with E! The news also stated that Prince William "will attend the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing speeches to the Assembly, and performs a series of official functions as Lord High Commissioner."

The news of the titles of the royals comes only a week after Queen Elizabeth II announced that Prince Harry Y Meghan markle they would lose their SAR titles, in the middle of their departure.