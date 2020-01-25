Producers of & # 39; The Wolf of Wall Street & # 39; they are sued for $ 300 million by the man who inspires the movie

%MINIFYHTML5228569f471a2ea8d76aec9a950b119e11% %MINIFYHTML5228569f471a2ea8d76aec9a950b119e12%

Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort claims that the heads of Red Granite Productions, the company behind the movie, lied about being legitimately & # 39; when he sold the rights to his life story.

Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker whose life inspired "The wolf of Wall Street", he is suing movie producers for $ 300 million (£ 229 million).

Belfort, who was played by Leonardo Dicaprio In the film, which earned $ 392 million (£ 300 million) in cinemas worldwide, the heads of Red Granite Productions, the company behind the film, lied about being "legitimately funded" when they sold the rights to their history of life.

Red Granite co-founder Riza Aziz was arrested on suspicion of money laundering last year (19), after an investigation into a corruption scandal in Malaysia. Aziz is the stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, accused of embezzlement of $ 700 million (£ 534 million) from government development agency 1MDB, which helped fund the film.

According to the BBC, Belfort alleges that Aziz "hid these criminal acts and sources of funding," and that he was "blind" about the true source of the money behind the film.

the Martin Scorsese The film followed the rise and fall of Belfort as a stockbroker who lived wildly in New York in the 1980s, representing crimes for which he ended up spending 22 months in prison. Now he wants the rights agreement annulled, since he would never have done so if he had known where the money was from.

Red Granite's lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, attacked Belfort in a statement that says: "Jordan Belfort's lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate and extremely ironic attempt to get out of an agreement that made him rich and rich for the first time in his life. famous through law and legitimate means. "