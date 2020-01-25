Princess Love publishes a beautiful photo of the baby Epik before deleting it and making your IG account private!

%MINIFYHTMLa1aa209e01d7a95ae8be8954521e0f6511% %MINIFYHTMLa1aa209e01d7a95ae8be8954521e0f6512%

Princess Love turned to social media to share a super adorable photo of baby Epik on her platform. However, not long after, he decided to make his Instagram account private without any explanation.

Early today, Princess once again showed her cute newborn son of Ray J.

The click he posted shows the bulk of joy that his mother cradles while looking at something off camera, looking really focused on that something or someone.

%MINIFYHTMLa1aa209e01d7a95ae8be8954521e0f6513% %MINIFYHTMLa1aa209e01d7a95ae8be8954521e0f6514%

As for the proud mom, it looked like she was wearing a white and pink floral pajamas in the foreground photo.

Baby Epik looked so beautiful with his head full of messy curls and everyone who tripped over the image, but they did too!

But the melting on the little human did not last long, since about an hour later, Princess Love not only removed the publication but also made her entire account private!

Now, fans wonder what happened since Princess didn't explain anything before doing these things.

This happens after Ray J promised during an interview, that he will not neglect his wife now that they have two children under 2 years old.

He told HollywoodLife that ‘The main thing I see is to be a good father. I just had another baby. I had a baby and my daughter is one and he is right behind her. So being the best father is everything. There are many more diapers that we have to change and many more nights late. But well, everything is worth it. I'm changing about a hundred diapers every other day. I change my daughter's diapers, because my son is a newborn and my wife has this little routine. "

Ad

Ray went on to say that "I think I'm going to have to step it up (the romance) in a few months." Now that my wife had the baby and it is done and the process is over, we must concentrate on raising children. But then we have to start giving it back again. And I have to make sure she is loved and treated that way. I mean, I definitely have to step it up. "



Post views:

two