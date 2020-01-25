Premiership de Gallagher: Bristol victory derby, Exeter loses Sale at home | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML68c46539c7f7fc1cf7ccd8cfcb5bee0e11% %MINIFYHTML68c46539c7f7fc1cf7ccd8cfcb5bee0e12%





Luke Morahan was one of the test scorers when Bristol got a success in the derby

A summary of the four Gallagher Premier League games when Bristol swept Gloucester in a derby, Sale won in the Exeter league leader, while Bath and Wasps also won.

Bristol 34-16 Gloucester

Bristol ended a series of three consecutive losses in the Gallagher Premier League by setting aside rivals from the west of the Gloucester 34-16 country at Ashton Gate.

The Welshman Callum Sheedy was the architect of the victory, with 19 points, including the conversion of the attempt of the Henry Purdy wing against his former club.

Full-back Luke Morahan confirmed an integral victory by landing 11 minutes from the time, as Bristol was rewarded for his relentless pressure.

Substitute Mat Protheroe added a third attempt by Bristol, again converted by Sheedy, to put the seal on an impressive display.

Owen Williams threw three penalties for Gloucester, while Billy Twelvetrees converted Freddie Clarke's last attempt, but failed to close the gap in Northampton's second place after being overcome in most departments when a crowd of 18,700 roared his approval. .

Exeter 19-22 Sharks Sale

Sale put himself in the fight for a result between the first two of the Gallagher Premier League after securing only his second victory in the league at Exeter.

Shark defense was the key to their 22-19 victory, which was outstanding as they scored all their points in the first half through attempts by Chris Ashton, No. 8 Dan Du Preez and Byron McGuigan, with the flying medium Robert Du Preez lands a penalty and conversion.

Exeter had a full-sided attempt, Phil Dollman, for the second period, but, in the fourth quarter, No. 8 Sam Simmonds and wing Tom O & # 39; Flaherty scored touchdowns, with Gareth Steenson half flying turning both.

Worcester 26-30 Wasps

Wasps deservedly won a rocking encounter in Worcester with a strong performance in the second half that saw them score 25 points to avoid a half-time deficit.

They were unlucky to be behind 13-5 in the interval, but attempts by Zach Kibirige, Jack Willis and Dan Robson to add to Jimmy Gopperth's first half effort saw them win, with Billy Searle adding two Conversions and two penalties.

Duncan Weir celebrated his recent call to the Scotland team by scoring 16 points. He threw four penalties and converted the attempts scored by Marco Mama and Ollie Lawrence.

Bathroom 13-10 Leicester

Tom Homer got a 13-10 victory for Bath over Leicester with his second attempt 11 minutes from the end.

Homer had started the game with his full back, crossing for an early attempt, but proved that he was not a lazy man as his left wing by scoring his second to sink the Tigers.