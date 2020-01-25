Porsha Williams fans love their friendship with Tanya Sam

Porsha Williams shares new photos in which she is with Tanya Sam, and a new hairstyle is being shaken. Fans love it and make sure they tell you this in the comments.

‘😂😂👑👑 It's never a boring moment #RhoaAfterShow # 2020ActUp # 2020Vision,quot;, Porsha captioned the post, which includes more pictures of the two ladies.

Porsha's sister, Lauren Williams, commented: ‘Omggg, those are the exact leggings that I said would be so cute with Tanya's arm shirt?!?! I am a genius. & # 39;

Someone else got excited about the ladies' friendship and said: "I love that you two have become such good friends with a genuine love for each other."

A follower posted this: you definitely deserve a friend like @itstanyatime !!! I love this "and another fan said:" Girrrrl! You're too funny 🤣 I hope you laughed because people were really starting to try to say what is happening in your life when they have no idea !! Enjoy your splendid day🔥🤣 @ porsha4real ".

A fan wrote: ‘I need @itstanyatime to be my friend! He seems like a very funny person! You also @ porsha4real 🙌🏽❤️ ’and someone else posted this:‘ @ porsha4real where is the after-show? I love to see you ladies! "

Someone else posted this: "I love you two and your daughter Porsha is BEAUTIFUL,quot; and another follower said: "I love this friendship, I love Tanya this season, I don't think I had many possibilities last season."

One commenter wrote: ‘Yes, everyone would be great friends … because everyone loves the same thing … I admire you, strong black queens … thank you for inspiring me to keep going and not give up on my dreams #didyoumisssomethingshow."

One of Porsha's fans said: "Can you be my best friends for a day!" I LOVE the positive vibe that you all exude!

Just the other day, Porsha impressed his fans when he shared a photo of his parents.



