Pompeo denounces the media, causing outrage

Some journalists he pointed that Mr. Pompeo seems to explode more often in women reporters. In an interview with Deirdre Shesgreen of USA Today last year, Mr. Pompeo at one time seemed to belittle the reporter by repeating his name nine times: "No, it's not right, but. Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre. It's not good, but ".

For some, Mr. Pompeo's treatment of Mrs. Kelly underscored persistent hostility towards women. Cathryn Clüver, executive director of the Project for the Future of Diplomacy at Harvard Kennedy School, said, "This secretary of state is a thug and a misogynist."

Mr. Pompeo's statement included a disconcerting reference to Bangladesh: "It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine."

The line implied, although not specifically stated, that when Mr. Pompeo challenged Ms. Kelly to identify Ukraine, which is located in Eastern Europe, on an unlabeled map, he had erroneously pointed to Bangladesh, in the south of Asia. But some speculated that Pompeo intended to write Belarus, which borders Ukraine.

Pompeo has been widely criticized both inside and outside the State Department for not defending veteran diplomats who testified last fall in the political trial investigation and were publicly attacked by Trump.

Last April, Pompeo played a pivotal role in Trump's political plans involving Ukraine, at the center of the impeachment charges, by dismissing Marie L. Yovanovitch, the ambassador to Ukraine and an anti-corruption defender. After Ms. Kelly asked if she owed Ms. Yovanovitch an apology and if she had tried to block Ukraine's policy on Trump's shadow, Pompeo interrupted the interview after nine minutes.

"I have defended all the people on this team," Pompeo said.

When Mr. Pompeo opposed the Ukrainian questions, Kelly said he had told an assistant a day before that it would be a topic of discussion.