Political trial trial: what to expect from Trump's defense team | USA news

%MINIFYHTML6c090ffcaecf31ddce6786e725b3ab7511% %MINIFYHTML6c090ffcaecf31ddce6786e725b3ab7512%

Washington DC – The political trial trial of President Donald Trump in the United States Senate will take a dramatic turn on Saturday when the president's lawyers see his defense of the president.

For three days, the House of Representatives Democrats unleashed a torrent of facts and legal logic, splattered with video clips and backed by slide shows to show that Trump orchestrated an inappropriate pressure campaign on Ukraine, covered it up and should be removed from his position.

Plus:

Now it is the president's turn and his legal team plans a scorching counterattack that will point to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and will seek to undermine the justice and constitutionality of the House case.

%MINIFYHTML6c090ffcaecf31ddce6786e725b3ab7513% %MINIFYHTML6c090ffcaecf31ddce6786e725b3ab7514%

Directed by White House attorney Pat Cipollone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, the group will offer a three-hour preview starting at 10 a.m. (15GMT) on Saturday from his defense of the president, which will provide conversation points for Trump's Republican allies in general saw Sunday talk shows. More will be developed in more detail on Monday.

"I would call it a trailer, nearby attractions," Sekulow told reporters on Friday.

"We have three hours to present it, so we will take the appropriate time during that house of three to explain what the case will be like," said Sekulow.

"Next week is when you see the full presentation."

Trump was indicted on December 18 for abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for his refusal to participate in the House's political trial investigation.

As the defense team begins its initial arguments, this is what you can expect:

Trump did "nothing bad,quot;

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Cipollone, Sekulow and his team are prepared to prove that the president did nothing wrong.

Appearing on Fox News, Grisham said that while Democrats in the Senate continue to "shout accusation," the president and his administration "have a very strong case and an excellent legal team that will come out in the next few days and prove it did absolutely nothing wrong. ".

A focus on Joe Biden

Sekulow said the defense team plans to address Joe Biden and his son Hunter when they give their arguments.

Trump's advocates have argued that Trump was pushing legitimate investigations into the appearances of a conflict of interest, since Hunter Biden was a member of the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company, while his father, then vice president of the United States, He had the task of fighting corruption in the country.

House managers "opened the door as wide as a double door in the Hunter Biden affair, Joe Biden Burisma," he said.

"I guess they were trying to get ahead, but let's tackle," he said.

There has been no evidence of irregularities by the Bidens.

Rudy Guiuiani claims & # 39; bribes & # 39; to Biden

Appearing on Fox News, Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Friday he has information about the Bidens in Ukraine.

"I will present in the next two or three weeks shocking crimes at the highest levels of the government while the Senate listens to a totally false group of stories about non-attributable crimes," Giuliani said, without giving further details.

Giuliani made several claims about alleged bribes on the Bidens during the interview on Friday morning, Fox said.

Hunter Biden and Burisma

Giuliani traveled to Ukraine in December 2019, where he met with former officials to discuss previous Ukrainian investigations of Burisma, a natural gas company.

Mykola Zlochevsky, the former head of Burisma, was investigated for never accused by the Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities. Giuliani said Zlochevsky hired the son of former Vice President Biden, Hunter, to serve in a paid position in the Burisma board as "protection."

Zlochevsky reportedly fled the country and is suspected of diverting huge sums of state funds from Ukraine.

Ukrainian attorney general Ruslan Ryaboshapka, who took office in late August, launched a comprehensive audit of 13 previous criminal cases involving Burisma and Zlochevsky to see if they had been carried out properly, Ryaboshapka told reporters in Kiev in November.

Executive privilege and immunity

The Trump team is expected to issue an argument that a president does not have to present witnesses or documents at the will of the House.

House Democrats accused Trump of obstructing Congress for refusing to cooperate with the investigation of political trial, but did not seek judicial execution of the subpoenas when the White House moved to prevent key witnesses from testifying.

Cipollone in letters to the House affirmed that the president and his people enjoyed a general immunity against the investigations of the Congress.

Trump has framed the issue as a matter of defending the institutional prerogatives of the presidency to protect the rights of future presidents.

"If I were the president, I would defend the presidency as much as I could," Republican senator and Trump defender Lindsey Graham told reporters. "I would fight the House at every step because they did this in 48 days."

Trump's defense team will probably use the argument in trying to show off senators so they won't allow additional witnesses.

Most constitutional academics reject the arguments of executive privilege and immunity that Trump's lawyers have so far affirmed and it is likely that the problem will not be resolved in the Senate controlled by Republicans.

"The president will do everything possible to silence Bolton. He will invoke executive privilege," said Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School.

"Even if Bolton resists, Trump will try to go to court and there will be a problem about whether he has jurisdiction or if the Senate itself has to make a decision. There could be prolonged litigation," Tribe told Al Jazeera.