Phaedra Parks fans want her to replace NeNe leaks in RHOA

Phaedra Parks has all his impressions of Fendi in the last photo he shared on his social media account. Its legend made some fans laugh, but its look has followers that praise it in the comments.

‘In this #rain as Inspector Gadget with #fendiprintson 😩 # Fendi 👩🏽‍🌾’ Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone commented: ‘Always sets trends. You are always beautiful, "and another follower said:" So extravagant. You are precious. Have a great day. & # 39;

Some people also said that RHOA should replace NeNe Leakes with Phaedra.

People have been asking you to return to the program for a long time. You may also be aware of the fact that it was said that NeNe left the program recently, but that proved false because she stays.

One commenter wrote: "Yessss Rain Coat, make it Queen, the true southern peach RHOA, needs you Phaedra, the Phaedra team and your young kings!"

Someone else wrote: "My God, you are so beautiful! I love your confidence, style and grace! ❤️ @phaedraparks 🔥🌹’

A commenter seized Phaedra and said: & # 39; You are a very beautiful woman in this beautiful photo, you are fine and beautiful in this photo & # 39 ;, and a fan posted: & # 39; Give it to Phaedra … so I'm glad you're still standing in one of the only true Southern Belle they had. He no longer represents the ATL with all those damn transplants. "

Someone else wrote: ‘I hope they replace NeNe with you to give Bully Kenya a chance for her money. You still owe that joke for disrespecting your marriage on television. You are receiving your reward. Her husband got it for you. Please come back ".

A follower posted this: ‘You're going to stop making us like this Queen. You better kill the beautiful queen. While you are lying with that GRACE of the South. "

Ad

Would you like Phaedra to return to the RHOA series?



Post views:

two