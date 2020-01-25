Peterboro 2 – 1 Rotherham

%MINIFYHTML0850939b34da7db5d4a06b500249752f11% %MINIFYHTML0850939b34da7db5d4a06b500249752f12%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Peterborough and Rotherham.

Rotherham was eliminated from first place in League One when his five-game winning career ended with a 2-1 loss at Peterborough.

Posh moved to the play-off spots thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Sammie Szmodics, despite the fact that Michael Ihiekwe withdrew a goal for visitors in a first half full of action.

Rotherham's first loss in the league since December 7 allowed Ipswich to claim first place.

It took Toney less than two minutes to reach his twentieth goal in all competitions this season. Siriki Dembele stood in front of Chiedozie Ogbene and charged to the left before choosing the forward in the back post.

The second goal came in the 22nd minute after an excellent move that included a double between Dan Butler and Jack Taylor. The first then played it to Szmodics who cuddled up.

Rotherham withdrew one back 10 minutes before the break when an Ihiekwe without a mark flew in the left corner of Daniel Barlaser.

Toney and Michael Smith, of Rotherham, had well-kept second-half headlines, while there was a seven-minute delay due to an injury to one of the line judges, with a member of the crowd taking over the fourth official position After an appeal for the tannoy.