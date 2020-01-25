Pet Shop Boys & # 39; Neil Tennant hates the miserable music of Ed Sheeran

Instagram

The success creator of & # 39; West End Girls & # 39; He is not fond of today's simplified music and wants the acoustic guitar to be banned for making pop music no longer fun.

Pet Shop Boys& # 39; leader Neil Tennant He wants acoustic guitars to be banned because modern pop music is too miserable.

Synth-pop legends release their latest album, "Hotspot," on Friday, January 24, 2020, but Neil confessed that he is disappointed with younger artists like Ed Sheeran Y Lewis Capaldi and his stripped style.

Speaking to The Guardian, he says: "I think the acoustic guitar should be banned, really."

Developing the theme, the star insists that pop music is not as exciting as in his youth, and says: "We are always looking for euphoria and emotion in music."

"That kind of feeling we had the first time we heard Bobby Othe records of Helter skelter by The Beatles, or even She loves You, becoming a child again, "he adds." That euphoric thing came back with the delirious scene in the 80s, but it's not really the core of pop music now. "

The star blamed social networks for the introspective turn of pop, and believes it leads artists to get too involved in themselves instead of making music with a sense of fun.

"Its context is social networks; social networks have really created and defined the form of popular music and I think that, unfortunately, that takes it along the narcissistic path of misery. It does not have the importance it once had, and that It has been the case for quite some time, "the creator of hits" West End Girls "continues.

The 65-year-old man also wonders if short attention spans are affecting music, noting that epic tracks are less likely to find an audience.

"It has become a facet of social networks. You know, everything we do, there are people working on how to edit it in 10 seconds, literally everything," he explains. "I wonder what would happen now if you launched Bohemian Rhapsody."