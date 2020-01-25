Paulo Dybala admits that he was close to the exit of Juventus amid the interest of Man Utd and Tottenham | Soccer news





Paulo Dybala was close to joining Tottenham and Manchester United at different stages last summer

Paulo Dybala admits that he was close to leaving Juventus in the summer amid the interest of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Tottenham had agreed on a rate with Juventus for the Argentine forward worth £ 64.4 million in August last year, but the movement did not materialize.

Manchester United was also interested in signing Dybala last summer, but he ended his persecution due to his doubts about the move and the demands of his agent.

Dybala says his future was in the air until the last moments of the transfer window, but since then it has been established under Maurizio Sarri, who left Chelsea to manage the Serie A champions.

"I was close to leaving. That was in the club's thinking, I knew it. Until the last minute, we were waiting," Dybala said. The Guardian.

Dybala says he decided to live in Turin again after the arrival of Sarri

"I have two years left in my contract. That is not a short time, but it is not long. We will see what plans Juventus has, if they think I could go to the next market or if they want me to stay.

"That is a decision that the club must make. It is difficult to know because things change in a second."

"But I'm here, in a club that has treated me well. I'm happy, comfortable. (Maurizio) The arrival of Sarri has helped. I wanted him to stay, which gave me strength when we didn't know what would happen." I knew he could teach me , help me get the best out of me. "

