Paris Game 2020: Bucks and Hornets deliver the global vision of David Stern in Paris | NBA News

The Paris Game 2020 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets fulfilled the vision of former NBA commissioner David Stern of making basketball a truly global game.

Speaking with Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry at a pre-game press conference at the AccorsHotels Arena in Paris, the current commissioner of the league, Silver, praised Stern's vision. to spread the game worldwide and said that his predecessor, who died on January 1, had originally planned to attend the Bucks-Hornets clash, the first regular season game to be played in France.

"Commissioner Stern had planned to be in this game, he and his wife Diane made plans in November and turned their calendars. David was a big fan of the city of Paris," Silver said.

"I think that probably the two people who have had the biggest influence on the growth of the NBA outside the United States are Michael Jordan and David Stern."

Image:

Michael Jordan and Adam Silver pose for photographers at a press conference before the NBA Game in Paris



"Without David, the NBA would look very different. This was his vision, (dating back) before the Dream Team (in 1992). It goes back to when he became commissioner in the mid-1980s. He saw global opportunities for this league We had talks last December about how proud I was of the league's position.

"Today, 25 percent of our players were born outside the United States. Great players are coming to the NBA from around the world right now. David was a true visionary and anyone who participates in this game will give his gratitude for the place where the league is today. "

Then, the Paris Game offered a celebration of the modern global reach of the NBA and its rich history, with the leading Bucks of the Eastern Conference surpassing what reserve guard Kyle Korver described as a "careless,quot; game to achieve a victory 116-103.

Before giving notice, the crowd stood in gratitude in reaction to a video tribute to Stern's legacy as commissioner before joining for a respectful moment of silence, and then burst into applause.

An electric guitar version of La Marseillaise provided a truly moving moment, as the crowd instinctively provided vocal accompaniment without warning.

Minutes later, they treated their hometown hero, four-time NBA champion Tony Parker, with a big ovation after seeing a tribute to his NBA career and international career. Parker received a golden basketball from his compatriot and former teammate, Hornets veteran Nicolas Batum.

Image:

Tony Parker thanks the crowd at the AccorsHotel Arena



The players' presentations showed that the game would be more than a partisan affair. The roar that received Giannis Antetokounmpo when he jumped onto the court was almost as strong as the one that received Batum. Giannis teammates Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton also received their support.

Once the action began, Batum missed the first shot of the game before Terry Rozier opened the scoring with a bank hit. The Bucks were loose with the ball from the beginning, committing two turnovers in their initial three possessions. The volume in the arena increased with anticipation every time Batum had the opportunity to shoot until the crowd was finally able to cheer his first quarter entry.

The AccorsHotel Arena exploded when Antetokounmpo launched its first dump of the game two minutes before Devonte & # 39; Graham responded from a three-point range.

Antetokounmpo issued audible gasps with a turning movement later in the quarter and heard & # 39; songs from MVP & # 39; in the last seconds of the period while walking towards the free throw line.

















1:41



Highlights of the clash of the Milwaukee Bucks with the Charlotte Hornets at the AccorsHotels Arena in Paris



The well-informed French crowd played their part during the opening period, applauding the movement of the ball that led to the opening of trios, Devonte & # 39; Graham took a foul for a four-point play and the center of the Bucks, Brook Lopez , denied a slam dunk at the edge to its opposite number, Cody Zeller.

His recognition even extended to offering warm presentations to reserve players Kyle Korver, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles Bridges and Malik Monk during the last four minutes of the first quarter.

The crowd in Paris also knew their NBA history, exploding when Jordan appeared on the big screen, but also appeared in the presentations of NBA legends Muggsy Bogues, Bruce Bowen, Ronny Turiaf, Dell Curry, Sam Perkins, Dikembe Mutumbo and a Kareem with a beret. Abdul-Jabbar.

Image:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the photo while being honored on the court in the NBA game in Paris



The iconic Abdul-Jabbar, six-time NBA champion, was rewarded with a huge reaction.

A poster of Milwaukee & # 39; Fear The Deer & # 39; It was deployed behind the Hornets basket when George Hill opened the second quarter with a triple. But the Hornets were able to respond quickly when Rozier drew a four-point play. In the break, the league's leading Bucks lost 55-50.

The inevitable recovery of the Bucks came towards the end of the third quarter, as they quickly reduced a deficit of 72-64 to three in a Hill dump with 1:22 remaining in the period. Kyle Korver's triple and a DiVincenzo patch restored parity at 78-78.

Pat Connaughton of Milwaukee then opened the last quarter with a voluminous dump to win his team his first lead of the night. Antetokounmpo forced a three-point play and heard those songs of & # 39; MVP & # 39; once again. For Charlotte, Willy Hernangomez's free kick was his only point in the first 2:57 of the period.

With 7:44 left, Milwaukee's lead was 10. They raised three figures with a kick from Khris Middleton for a three-point foul. Malik Monk tried to lead a late fight of the Hornets, but the DiVincenzo and Middleton triples closed the deal. The Bucks were without 116-103 winners. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds, which led his team home with 13 points in the last quarter and earned Milwaukee his 40th victory of the season.

In the post-match press conference, the players and coaches of both teams were excited about their time in the French capital and the warmth of the Paris crowd.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer described his team's experience as "a great week for us,quot; and said it was "exciting for us to play in Paris in front of a large crowd."

Hornets coach James Borrego praised the city as "wonderful hosts,quot; and noted that the arena showed Batum "an incredible amount of love. He hugged him and played very hard tonight."

Image:

Batum makes a pass during the defeat of Charlotte against Milwaukee in Paris



Batum then reflected on playing an NBA game in front of a French crowd for the first time.

"It was special to play when your local audience encouraged you and sang your name," he said. "It was great, the atmosphere was great, I tried to play a good game."

"The French fans had a great time and we will have another game next year. It has been a difficult season, so having the love of the French was really incredible."

"Here in France, people love basketball, they love the game. And they had the opportunity to see the MVP live. It was a great challenge (to bring an NBA game here) but we made it. We felt during the warm up we were close to the public. Next year we will have the same feeling. "

Image:

Antetokounmpo rises above his defender for a dump during the NBA Game in Paris



The last word went to Antetokounmpo.

"There was no difference playing in Paris, it was like playing at home," he said. "The crowd was incredible, the atmosphere was incredible, they were cheering for both teams, but a little more for us! Their attitude was incredible. It's always nice to play in front of big fans. At home we have big fans, but here tonight too they were amazing ".

Whether the players or coaches realized it or not, their words would have been music to David Stern's ears.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.