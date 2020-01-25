Panga gets low numbers despite good reviews

Kangana Ranaut is back with another intriguing story. As usual, she scores with her impeccable act in the movie. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga is the story of a helpless Kabaddi player, who is trapped in her married life and abandons her dream. Panga takes you through the fight of his return when he is over 30 years old. The way he achieves a balance in his personal and professional life is the crux of the film.

By receiving brilliant criticism from both critics and audiences, Panga proves to be a moving film for all ages. But despite the praise, the movie did not open with large numbers. Earn Rs. 2.70 crore, Panga had a boring start in her theatrical career.

With 1450 screens across the country and good word of mouth, Panga will surely see an increase over the weekend despite stiff competition from Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.