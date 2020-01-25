Pakistan vs Bangladesh – summary and statistics

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez beat undefeated half a century when Pakistan achieved a nine-win victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I in Lahore, achieving a series victory with one to play.

The recently retired Hafeez hit 67 of 49 balls, while the number one batter in the world T20, Babar, managed 66 of 44 deliveries while the pair added 131 to chase the Tigers total in 16.4 overs.

In the absence of the banned Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who withdrew from the tour due to security concerns, the higher order of Bangladesh fought 136-6 of its 20 attacks.

Tamim Iqbal at least hit 65 at the top of the order for Bangladesh, as they again chose to hit first after winning the pitch, but used 53 balls to do so and there was no flurry of limits in the last innings to fire visitors. Up to a competitive total.

The inexperienced Pakistani trio of Mohammad Hasnain (2-20), Shaheen Afridi (1-22) and Haris Rauf (1-27) combined to throw 12 overs, granting only 69 runs between them and sharing four wickets.

In response, Shafiul Islam (1-27) was the only successful bowler in Bangladesh when he pulled Ahsan Ali by a duck, caught halfway, but then Babar and Hafeez took over.

Hafeez, thirty-nine, completed his half-century with two successive four in front of Shafiul in 13, while Babar joined him in 14, two balls before the wicketkeeper Liton Das dropped Hafeez to all, but it ended the hopes of Bangladesh.

Pakistan will observe a clean 3-0 sweep when winning the final T20I on Monday, needing a laundering of the series to make sure they remain No. 1 in the T20 world rankings.

The tour only ended when Bangladesh agreed to divide the T20 series and the two ICC World Championships matches into three phases, due to safety concerns.

Bangladesh returns to Pakistan for a test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11, then, after a break of almost two months, they will play an ODI and the second test in Karachi from April 3 to 9.