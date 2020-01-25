Pablo Mari: Flamengo, center of the back for the medical Arsenal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLea4a8efc33468e32f682d1333cf8a66711% %MINIFYHTMLea4a8efc33468e32f682d1333cf8a66712%





Pablo Mari will join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season with the option to buy

Arsenal is in talks with Flamengo about the signing of central Pablo Mari, and the player will undergo a medical examination in London this weekend.

%MINIFYHTMLea4a8efc33468e32f682d1333cf8a66713% %MINIFYHTMLea4a8efc33468e32f682d1333cf8a66714%

Arsenal is looking to sign the defender until the end of the season with a purchase option.

Mari signed a contract with Manchester City in 2016, but never played for them.

He borrowed for three successive seasons from Girona, NAC and Deportivo La Coruña, before joining Flamengo in a permanent agreement last summer.

More to follow …