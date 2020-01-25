Pablo Mari: Flamengo, center of the back for the medical Arsenal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLea4a8efc33468e32f682d1333cf8a66711% %MINIFYHTMLea4a8efc33468e32f682d1333cf8a66712%
Arsenal is in talks with Flamengo about the signing of central Pablo Mari, and the player will undergo a medical examination in London this weekend.
Arsenal is looking to sign the defender until the end of the season with a purchase option.
Mari signed a contract with Manchester City in 2016, but never played for them.
He borrowed for three successive seasons from Girona, NAC and Deportivo La Coruña, before joining Flamengo in a permanent agreement last summer.
