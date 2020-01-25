North and Penelope are part of the & # 39; & # 39; Cardi Crew & # 39; & # 39; what does SKIMS use

Get together Kim Kardashian& # 39; Cardi Crew & # 39 ;, fully backed by Cardi B!

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted videos and photos of her on her Instagram page on Saturday and Kanye westthe daughter of northwest6 cousin of the child Penelope Disick, 7 and two of his friends modeling robes, tops, and white, pink, brown and black knitted trousers from the SKIMS shapewear collection of the reality star company. Each outfit costs a total of $ 268.

%MINIFYHTML17b2b08ff4652bd948a4cd206a7dc62613% %MINIFYHTML17b2b08ff4652bd948a4cd206a7dc62614%

"The Cardi Crew in the cozy @skims collection!" Kim wrote. & # 39; Should we really do this for children? Leave a comment below if we make a collection for mom and me! "

In the video, North says it's "Little Cardi," while Penelope says it's "Cardi P,quot; and shows a nickname necklace.

"This made me feel so special," said rapper Cardi. "I feel very happy,quot;.

In September, Kim launched SKIMS for women of all sizes and skin tones.