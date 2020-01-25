Normani provokes rumors of dispute while saying "goodbye" to Lori Harvey

%MINIFYHTML02bcc91613172485765b4f8fc9c3e2a811% %MINIFYHTML02bcc91613172485765b4f8fc9c3e2a812%

The former Fifth Harmony star leaves seemingly not so favorable comments on a Lori Instagram photo showing the ring she is twinning with Taina Williams.

What happened? Normani could have a fight with her best friend Lori Harvey. Recently the first Fifth Harmony The singer had a lot of fun with Lori in Jamaica, but she didn't seem very happy as she left new comments on Lori's Instagram page.

It was a picture of Lori showing her new shiny ring, the same ring that she twinned with her other girlfriend. Taina Williams. Lori's boyfriend Future He also rocked a similar ring on his finger. It is not clear if Normani also obtained the same ring.

<br />

"wtf", Normani wrote a quick note before adding, "goodbye". No further explanations were given to the cutting notes.

<br />

One person said the comments meant nothing, saying it was simply Normani "promoting her friend." However, another argued: "Since you told your friend, Bye is promoting them."

Lori did not respond to Normani's comments. Instead, Steve Harveythe stepdaughter was enjoying a day with Taina, who also Fabulous& # 39; stepdaughter. "People will believe anything about you as long as it's negative, but anything positive they question [blank eyes]," Taina posted this quote in her own Instagram story.

Lori's close friendship with Taina has also apparently caused a break between Taina and her other friend, little Waynethe daughter of Reginae Carter. Reginae recently cut Taina on Instagram.

"I will literally cut everyone if I have to … my peace is important to me this year! I want to be happy and flourish in life. Some people stop you from doing that …" Reginae wrote on Twitter.

<br />

Lori Harvey took Taina Williams on her birthday vacation with her future boyfriend earlier this month. Normani joined them, Ryan Destiny, Jordyn WoodsY Winnie harlow. Reginae was not among the squad.