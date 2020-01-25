Nicki Minaj and her husband run to their former Meek Mill and almost have a fight

%MINIFYHTMLa9b3cb5694cde4e86337a661360264c811% %MINIFYHTMLa9b3cb5694cde4e86337a661360264c812%

According to reports, the woman & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; and her husband Kenneth Petty almost have an altercation with her ex boyfriend when they run into him during a shopping trip.

Nicki Minaj supposedly ran into her ex boyfriend meek mill during a recent shopping trip. It is rumored that the woman "Anaconda" and her entourage were about to collide with the rapper from Philadelphia and her own people.

Internet talks started after the rapper Retch He took separate photos with Nicki and Meek and then posted them on social media. While he said the photos were taken in separate stores, he suggested they were in the same building.

He wrote on Twitter that the two sides "begin beefin" and gave a more detailed story in his live video. Confirmed that Nicki was with her husband Kenneth Petty and a friend of Kenny apparently confirmed it when he posted on Instagram: "I heard that the older brother made all your team jerk in that store just him and my wife!"

Nicki Minaj started dating Meek Mill in 2015. She was put in an awkward situation when her then boyfriend dismissed her friend. Duck. When he finally broke up with Meek in 2017, he reconciled with Drake. However, he fell in love with Drake again when he decided to end his enmity with Meek in 2018.

Drake and Meek collaborated on a song for the new Meek album that was released in the same year as Nicki & # 39; s. According to reports, I was not happy. She criticized the duo in one of her new songs and rejected Drake in a Young Money meeting for your music video. She also joined forces with Kanye west in another project amid Drake's enmity with Kanye. Ultimately, they cease to be followed on social networks in 2018.

While Nicki Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty, Meek Mill is currently waiting for a baby with his girlfriend Milano.