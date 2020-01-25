Nick Kyrgios will renew Rafael Nadal's rivalry in the fourth round of the Australian Open | Tennis news

Kyrgios prevails 10-8 in the playoff in the final set to win the longest match of his career
Last update: 01/25/20 12:47 pm
Nick Kyrgios will renew his rivalry with Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Australian Open after winning a five-set thriller in a playoff in the last set against Karen Khachanov.
The 23rd Australian seed appeared in complete control when he led two sets to love and a break, but Khachanov saved a match point in the third and fourth set to force a decisive set.
Kyrgios, 24, kept his service twice to stay in the fifth set before winning the decisive playoff to secure a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (6-8) 6-7 (7 -9) 7-6 (10-8) win after four hours and 26 minutes.
Previously, the top favorite, Nadal, entered the last 16, for the 13th time in his career, with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 victory against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.
It will be the eighth match between Kyrgios and Nadal, with the Spanish leading 4-3 after the world number 1 won in four exciting sets in their most recent meeting in Wimbledon last year.
When facing Nadal, Kyrgios said: "He has a winning record against me. Whatever happens between us, he is an incredible player, possibly the best of all time."
"I will do my best to prepare myself and I hope it is enough."
More to follow …
Super 6: Magic of the Cup?
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season in the FA Cup round on Saturday.