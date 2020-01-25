Nick Kyrgios will renew Rafael Nadal's rivalry in the fourth round of the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML321db822fcb93b690063afc043c9eb6511% %MINIFYHTML321db822fcb93b690063afc043c9eb6512%

Kyrgios prevails 10-8 in the playoff in the final set to win the longest match of his career





Nick Kyrgios was pushed into the distance by Karen Khachanov, before winning the longest game of his career.

Nick Kyrgios will renew his rivalry with Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Australian Open after winning a five-set thriller in a playoff in the last set against Karen Khachanov.

The 23rd Australian seed appeared in complete control when he led two sets to love and a break, but Khachanov saved a match point in the third and fourth set to force a decisive set.

Kyrgios, 24, kept his service twice to stay in the fifth set before winning the decisive playoff to secure a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (6-8) 6-7 (7 -9) 7-6 (10-8) win after four hours and 26 minutes.

Previously, the top favorite, Nadal, entered the last 16, for the 13th time in his career, with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 victory against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

It will be the eighth match between Kyrgios and Nadal, with the Spanish leading 4-3 after the world number 1 won in four exciting sets in their most recent meeting in Wimbledon last year.

When facing Nadal, Kyrgios said: "He has a winning record against me. Whatever happens between us, he is an incredible player, possibly the best of all time."

"I will do my best to prepare myself and I hope it is enough."

More to follow …