NHL All-Star Skills 2020 Contest: Shea Weber returns, wins Hardest Shot once again

S T. LOUIS – Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames defender he told sporting news on the red carpet He expected Shea Weber to have a free night and give the other participants, including himself, the chance to win the toughest shot in the NHL All-Star Skills 2020 competition.

Instead, the strong defender of the Montreal Canadiens fired a shot that reached 106.5 mph in the radar gun, the seventh most difficult in the history of the competition, and captured his fourth victory.

"It's not surprising at all," said Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner that Weber reached that number. "I play a lot against him. I see his shot a lot. He's scary … He's a great player out there. He has a terrifying shot, as I said. I wasn't too surprised that he won."

After not competing in the last two years, Weber faced this initial question: "Do I still have it, I suppose?" He laughed and replied with a smile: "Next question."

"It's a mountain of men and obviously a great hockey player, a great defender and the way he can shoot the disc, it's such a heavy shot, and someone asked me a couple of days ago who my team was and I said,quot; Yes it's on him, I'll choose him to win it, "former St. Louis Blues defender and seven-time Hardest Shot winner, Al MacInnis, told Sporting News." He just got a bomb … When he's playing, he I love watching him because he is thinking of shooting before he gets it and he is an old-school guy. "

MacInnis started the event by shooting a 100.4 mph shot, with a wooden stick, nothing less, although he did tell Sporting News that he may have "received some help on the clock." The 100.4 mark tied the number he shot in 1998 when he was on a run of four consecutive wins.

"It's like riding a bicycle," said MacInnis, 56. "You just don't lose it. But, no, it was fun to have a little piece of this weekend."

Weber, 34, who joked that he had asked MacInnis if he could use his wooden stick to see if he could also reach a high number, surpassed the 104.5 mph mark of Washington Capitals defender John Carlson with his first shot attempt, which was timed at 105.9 mph. Carlson was the defending champion of the event.

"I think I knew all the time that we were all part of the show," he said.