It's Showtime.

Some of the most important names in the league have gathered in St. Louis for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game, which will begin on Saturday night. After Friday's exciting Skills Competition, which included a 3-on-3 women's game between select members from Canada and the United States, the stage is set for the best and brightest NHL players to meet at the annual exhibition of mid season.

As has been the case in recent years, the 2020 edition of the All-Star Game actually consists of several games, as the players have been divided into four teams representing the four divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific. The teams will participate in a 3-to-3 contest tournament until a winner emerges, with the winners sharing $ 1 million in prizes.

Several players stopped participating in Saturday's event, but there is still a lot of stellar power available. The likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak and many more will take center stage when the eyes of the hockey world go to St. Louis on Saturday night.

Sporting News will keep track of all the showcase action on Saturday. Follow next:

NHL All-Star Game 2020: live updates, highlights of the 3 vs. 3 tournament

The drop of the disc for the first game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Updates will begin shortly before.