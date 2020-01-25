NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather get spicy for the & # 39; Gram!

%MINIFYHTMLebbf23832f09df421fce926306d1f49111% %MINIFYHTMLebbf23832f09df421fce926306d1f49112%

Okay, we haven't been sure of the state of the relationship between NBA Youngboy and Yaya, but they've been throwing some spicy teasers for the gram.

The two were live in IG spending quality time together, and shared a kiss for their fans!

The last time he checked it, Yaya and Youngboy had been doing it, after he released his diss track on her called "Dirty Iyanna." But clearly, they are back on good terms.

Are they here for them as a couple, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!