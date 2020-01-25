Nasser Hussain: South African cricket goes one way | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML86740d2564bc7efc816823530ab5f8c711% %MINIFYHTML86740d2564bc7efc816823530ab5f8c712%

Watch the third day of the second test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday morning



















4:25



Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton reflect on a disastrous second day for South Africa in Johannesburg and the current state of their test team

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton reflect on a disastrous second day for South Africa in Johannesburg and the current state of their test team

Nasser Hussain says that South African cricket seems to be heading in "one direction, and it is not a good direction,quot; after it collapsed at 88-6 in response to England's first 400 innings on day two of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

South Africa began the series in an impressive way, achieving a victory of 107 races over England in the first Test in Centurion, but since then they succumbed to strong defeats in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth and apparently headed to another in The Wanderers.

S Africa vs England Live

On Saturday, Mark Wood (35th of 39 balls) and Stuart Broad (43 of 28) shared a 82-run position for the final wicket, breaking the South African attack everywhere to raise England to 400, while Wood took 3-21 with the ball to cross the first order of the local team.

When asked if South Africa showed enough fight on day two, Hussain said Sky sports: "It's hard to fight when you're not as good as the opposition.

8:03 Highlights from day two of the fourth test when England dominated South Africa Highlights from day two of the fourth test when England dominated South Africa

"I think that was what was missing yesterday, as a bowling unit, they just looked very, very nice. They didn't look like your typical hostile South African side."

"In addition, they have batters who lack technically in certain areas, which are outside their stump.

"Dean Elgar has surprised me a little in this series. He is someone who shows a lot of fighting, a lot of character, but has fallen into some very soft layoffs; the way he played spin in Cape Town and the way he went out to Ben Stokes today.

0:58 Dean Elgar gives England his wicket for 26 while he chooses the man at the exit of Ben Stokes Dean Elgar gives England his wicket for 26 while he chooses the man at the exit of Ben Stokes

"It's almost as if I have been dragged by the deficiencies of others. And if they don't pressure you for your place, you know that 20 or 30 means that nobody will come for you, it's a very dangerous place to be."

"It seems they lack batting and bowling depth. And, in addition, the fact that (Vernon) Philander leaves (withdraws after this Test), and (Faf) du Plessis could go, then the South African cricket is only going in one direction, and it's not a good direction. "

Graham Gooch and Robert Croft also intervened in South Africa's struggles, as well as Wood's brilliance, Joe Root's continuing conversion problems and Stokes' punishment for the ICC. in the last podcast of The cricket debate, which you can listen to in the next player or by downloading the podcast here.

As for the impressive display of England on the second day in Johannesburg, Hussain believes it is the best he has seen in the side bowl in a long time, but added that he does not see them imposing follow-up on Sunday.

"The spell after tea was as good as I've seen in England for a long, long time," he added.

"His control, Chris Woakes at one end – he passed the outer edge about six times – and then Wood at the other end, hitting (Pieter) Malan a couple of times in the chest and preparing him perfectly for the complete delivery he bit her .

4:06 Chris Woakes says he is happy to come back and act with an England shirt after a frustrating tour of South Africa Chris Woakes says he is happy to come back and act with an England shirt after a frustrating tour of South Africa

"There were no gifts. It was only Quinton de Kock who came out and looked like a suitable test player, other than that, he looked a bit like men against children."

"England is 2-1 up in the series, on a pitch that becomes uneven. If they throw them absolutely tomorrow by 120, then maybe (they impose the follow-up).

"But, the pitch is going to go up and down, you have bowlers who want to rest – Wood has a sore rib – and so they will have to convince themselves to go again."

"Hit again, crush your bowlers and get a massive advantage, their heads will fall and then I think you'll roll them anyway in the second inning."

Watch the third day of the fourth Test between South Africa and England, in Johannesburg, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 on Sunday morning.