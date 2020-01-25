Murdoch's media: Polluting Australia's waves? The | Australia

%MINIFYHTMLd86dffa861a968a6e61e9511a84b022911% %MINIFYHTMLd86dffa861a968a6e61e9511a84b022912%

In Listening post this week: as Australian forest fires continue, Rupert Murdoch's news empire continues to sell climate skepticism. In addition, the legacy of the murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Murdoch's media empire: polluting Australia's airwaves?

In Australia, high temperatures, prolonged droughts and high winds have resulted in a season of forest fires like no other.

%MINIFYHTMLd86dffa861a968a6e61e9511a84b022913% %MINIFYHTMLd86dffa861a968a6e61e9511a84b022914%

However, as much of the country burns, most Australian media owned by Rupert Murdoch refuse to call this story what scientists say it is: a disaster exacerbated by the climate crisis.

Millions of acres have been burned, dozens of people have died, wildlife is on the run and newspapers like The Australian and networks like Sky News Australia are not only discarding scientific consensus, they are also trafficking some false and discredited narratives.

Murdoch's media empire has had a disproportionate influence for a long time on Australian politics and he and Prime Minister Scott Morrison are united on this issue. Add Murdoch's close ties to Australia's powerful fossil fuel lobby and all the elements are there for a misinformation conspiracy about the greatest and most serious history of our time.

Taxpayers:

Richard Cooke – Collaborating Editor, The Monthly

Amy Remeikis – Political reporter, The Guardian Australia

Rodney Tiffen – Author, Rupert Murdoch: A reevaluated professor and emeritus, University of Sydney

James Painter – Associate Researcher, Reuters Institute and author, Climate Change in the Media

On our radar

Richard Gizbert talks with producer Tariq Nafi and The Intercept Brazil, Leandro Demori, about how prosecutors in the country persecute an Intercept journalist, Glenn Greenwald, for exposing corruption in an investigation known as Operation Car Wash.

Murder in Malta: the journalistic legacy of Daphne Caruana Galizia

Malta's small Mediterranean island state has been producing a lot of news recently, all as a result of a blog called Running Commentary and its author, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Described as "WikiLeaks of a single woman," Caruana Galizia wrote stories about politics and corruption. And because Malta's mainstream media did not want to touch those stories, the blog was the only place where people could learn about a system that involved the people they chose: bribes, bribes, money laundering and embezzlement. .

Running Commentary suddenly ended in 2017, when Caruana Galizia was killed, killed by a bomb placed in her car.

Last month, Malta's Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, resigned, after it was discovered that his assistants may have intervened in that murder.

Listening postFlo Phillips investigates the work of a journalist who was murdered for what she said, and how Daphne Caruana Galizia's journalism is still news.

Taxpayers:

Matthew Caruana Galizia – Son of Daphne Caruana Galizia and investigative journalist

Manuel Delia – Author, Murder on Malta Express and blogger, Truth Be Told

Caroline Muscat – Founder, The Shift News and former news editor, The Times of Malta

Mark Laurence Zammit – Presenter, Xarabank

Source: Al Jazeera