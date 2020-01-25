Mr. Fisher attacks in Lightning | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2d68c301852ddee449c5711aa1038d0911% %MINIFYHTML2d68c301852ddee449c5711aa1038d0912%





Lord fisherman

Mr. Fisher gave owner James Potter a welcome tonic with victory at the Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices & # 39; Chase in Doncaster.

Potter, based in Welshpool, could not make the trip to South Yorkshire as he is in the hospital recovering from an operation, but the news about the success of his horse should have given him a boost.

Mr. Fisher (favorite 6-5) traveled well throughout the race, accelerating to lead in the final and score for a long Al Dancer in the hands of James Bowen.

It was a victory that gave Mister Fisher options in the Arkle Trophy and Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase in Cheltenham.

"The terrain mattered. It is a better horse on better ground," said blood agent David Minton, of the winner trained by Nicky Henderson.

"We will have to look at both the Arkle and the Marsh in Cheltenham now.

"James Potter is in the hospital, so it will be a great encouragement for him. He was operated on Wednesday and that's why he's not here."

Bowen said: "It shows a lot of foot when the ground is a little faster. It did well."

"He has been running on soft or dead ground all season and is not slow."

"It's twice as much horse as last season. It's very good about its fences. It made everything perfect today."

Harry Reed faced Bootlegger (12-1) in the handicapped obstacle Alan Wood Plumbing & Heating before heading to Cheltenham to ride The Twisler in the last race there.

Leading in the final flight, Neil Mulholland's seven-year-old boy moved away from the always prominent Meteorite to score for five longs.

Reed said: "I had a lovely trip. He traveled well and jumped well. It makes a big difference when they do it for you. Neil's team is in order."

"He had run a good race at Worcester in the summer, but he made a serious mistake and it was just a case of regaining confidence in him. Everything worked today."