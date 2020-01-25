Mike Atherton: Players need more room for maneuver in case of incidents | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLfc09e228f933739bd33201e428ea79ad11% %MINIFYHTMLfc09e228f933739bd33201e428ea79ad12%









%MINIFYHTMLfc09e228f933739bd33201e428ea79ad13% %MINIFYHTMLfc09e228f933739bd33201e428ea79ad14%







1:49



Nasser Hussain wonders why some supporters pay money to later abuse opposing players at sporting events after Ben Stokes open mouth reaction in Johannesburg

Nasser Hussain wonders why some supporters pay money to later abuse opposing players at sporting events after Ben Stokes open mouth reaction in Johannesburg

Mike Atherton believes that players should have more "room for maneuver,quot; for incidents that occur in the heat of the moment.

Ben Stokes was fined 15 percent of his match rate after the cameras caught him swearing to a follower during an exchange after he was fired on the first day of the England Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

It comes after Kagiso Rabada received a demerit point and was subsequently kicked out of the fourth Test for his lush celebration after playing with Joe Root in last week's game at Port Elizabeth.

Sky Sports experts, Atherton and Nasser Hussain, gave their opinions on the Stokes incident in the Wanderers and explained why they think they often do too much …

MIKE ATHERTON

"In a sensible and sensible world that would almost be forgotten. What happens is that Ben Stokes leaves early, plays badly, smokes when he leaves, a spectator goes down and gives him a little spray, that's a bad time to spray a player: the player turns around and returns a spray. In any adult world, that would be the end of the matter. Quickly forgotten, move on.

Ben Stokes has been fined 15 percent of his match rate for cursing a follower

"But, of course, we do not live in a sensible and sensible world or in an adult world, we live in a world in which there is a little circus that follows the England team, of which we are a part of, it must be said. So what happens is that you receive a statement from Ben Stokes, an apology. You receive a statement from Ashley Giles, who is here, talking about the abuse that England's support staff receives from the crowd. It's not that it doesn't happen in Everywhere in the world, including England, in front of the Hollies Stand or wherever.

"Then you will have more action this morning from the match referee, so everything is due to an incident that, in the grand scheme of things, is irrelevant. I hate the fact that Kagiso Rabada has missed this game of a celebration that I thought He was a little enthusiastic and a little close to Joe Root, but, in the end, it was nothing serious: no swearing, no abuse, no sledding, no physical contact and a great player is missing this test match.

"I hate the fact that we ended up talking about Jos Buttler in Newlands, who for 20 seconds on a six-hour day gave Vernon Philander a little spray when the microphone should have turned off between deliveries, but we're listening to what the players They say there.

1:47 Kagiso Rabada is missing the final test against England after picking up a demerit point for his celebration after firing Joe Root Kagiso Rabada is missing the final test against England after picking up a demerit point for his celebration after firing Joe Root

"This is not the school playground, this is not the school classroom, things happen in the heat of the moment, in a highly pressurized sports environment and we have to allow things like that to happen, we have to have some room for maneuver for players in that situation and move on quickly.

"The world we live in is that the referee of the match today is going to hit Ben Stokes with a fine and a demerit point, he can't do that after having done Kagiso Rabada and Jos Buttler. I think that's the world we live in. Everyone recognizes that, so the players have to recognize that and somehow shut up, but I wish that incident could be quickly forgotten because, in my opinion, it is a total irrelevance. "

NASSER HUSSAIN

"Sometimes I think we forgot it here as a broadcast, written media, match referees, who played the game, forget the excitement of a test week, forget the excitement of being an international cricketer. Last week was Kagiso Rabada ".

"The world is on his shoulders, South African cricket is on his shoulders, being that black cricketer who leads his attack with Vernon Philander retiring, saw the rest of his attack yesterday, he is his great hope and also showed a little much emotion

9:20 Hussain and Michael Holding have a heated debate over whether Rabada should have been banned for celebration after firing Root Hussain and Michael Holding have a heated debate over whether Rabada should have been banned for celebration after firing Root

"Ben Stokes, who left yesterday, showed too much emotion. What makes Ben the cricketer he is? What makes him produce what he did in the World Cup final? What makes him produce what Did he do it in Headingley? It's because he has a bit of ticker and a little passion. You're still hitting Rabada, you're still hitting Stokes and you'll keep hitting the game.

"What worries me are the people who pay good money. I will see Arsenal against Manchester City and Raheem Sterling will come to launch a serve and people who have paid good money to see quality soccer players will abuse Sterling giving Sterling hand signals and I don't understand it at all. I don't mean the race, I just want to say why would you abuse someone you have spent good money to go see? By definition, if you are paying to go Look, you admire this person.

"That South African fan who came to see Ben Stokes, must admire Ben Stokes. Now I completely agree, your team has a wicket, when it comes out, get up from your seat, cheer up, hit the five with the uncle by your side but Why run downstairs to abuse someone who does something you can only dream of?

S Africa vs England Live

"I'm not tolerating what Ben did, but I don't know how we got into this situation in life where just because you play your money, you think that anyone in this amphitheater is open circus time and you can try them.

"Every time Graham Gooch went out, he used to go sit in the corner, get emails from around the world asking for his autograph. Every time he left, he used to sit in the corner, sign his autographs, never threw his bat, never threw his gloves Some people react differently, some people have that external aggression like Stokes and Rabada, some have it internally. We need all types in this game, not just robots. "

Watch the third day of the fourth test between South Africa and England from 7.30 a.m. on Sunday in Sky Sports Cricket.