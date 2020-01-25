Home Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion is VIRAL, Twitter says & # 39; She has...

Megan Thee Stallion is VIRAL, Twitter says & # 39; She has no hips & # 39 ;!

Bradley Lamb
Megan Thee Stallion is going viral today. After some of his enemies on Twitter comment on the shape of his body.

Most viewers think that Megan, who is known for her expert twerking and rap, has a great body.

But on Twitter, users point out that the beauty of rap has narrow hips, for such a thick woman.

Here is the video that made people talk:

These are just some of the comments, taken from the social media platform:

