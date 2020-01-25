Meek Mill caught in a tape arguing with Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty

Meek Mill and Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's new husband, allegedly had a kind of verbal dispute when they recently met, a new TMZ report revealed. On Friday, Meek Mill and Kenneth met at a high-end clothing store in Maxfield, West Hollywood, where Meek met his old girlfriend and his new man.

It is not entirely clear how the discussion began, but a video of the altercation circulated online. TMZ captured images of the retained couple with each other, with Meek's security team restraining him, and the voices of Nicki and Mill clearly audible in the background.

At the moment, it's not clear how the fight started, but it seems they were talking about Minaj. In addition, sources claim that Nicki and Kenneth were not surrounded by any security guard, while Meek Mill was.

In the video, Ken can be heard calling him "p * ssy,quot;, for not being able to face him personally without a group of men around. In addition, Nicki can also be heard participating in the battle of shouts, apparently calling the rapper a "b * tch,quot; on his face, and also hinting that he cannot move on.

The ex-couple's followers know that Meek apparently still feels something for Nicki. As reported by Nick Markus in March 2019, sources explained that Meek Mill was "shocked,quot; by the fact that Nicki and Kenneth were still an element.

Markus said the rapper has been hoping that maybe he and Nicki may one day be together again. Meek has been waiting in the shadows for them to separate in order to move, but that day has not come.

As rapper fans know, Nicki Minaj has been encouraged by fans to stay away from Petty, due to the fact that he is also a registered sex offender. A source who spoke with Up News Info claimed that Meek was "shocked,quot; because they were still together.

Ad

Nicki and Meek separated for the first time in early 2017, however, it seems that Meek has not let him go. The informant said: "Meek thinks about Nicki all the time."



Post views:

0 0