Match report – Swindon 3-0 Port Vale

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Swindon and Port Vale.

A goal in Leon Legge's own goal followed by a Hallam Hope debut hit and Michael Doughty's free kick led Swindon to the top of the Sky Bet League Two table with a 3-0 victory over Port Vale.

Swindon took the lead in the 41st minute when Diallang Jaiyesimi's shot deviated from Legge and got into the back of the net when the initial effort extended over the far post.

At the time of detention of the first half, the hosts doubled their leadership in a much better style than the first.

Midfield player Michael Doughty chose Rob Hunt with a sensational ball and Hunt cut it through the goal so Hope slipped his first goal three days after joining from Carlisle.

Doughty finished things at the time snuggling in a majestic free kick with his left foot on the right side of the net, with the Robins moving two free points.

It could have been 4-0 five minutes later, but the mail denied Kaiyne Woolery. Vale rarely threatened, but Mark Cullen shot early in the second half.