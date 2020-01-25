Match Report – Stevenage 1 – 2 Plymouth

%MINIFYHTML3b3ae1ad4f64a721a609e5a3fa0f670011% %MINIFYHTML3b3ae1ad4f64a721a609e5a3fa0f670012%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth shot to the Sky Bet League. Two places of automatic promotion with a 2-1 victory at Stevenage.

The brave pilgrims took full advantage of Crewe's slip in Scunthorpe United to move to the top three, while Boro dropped to the foot of the table.

Both sides had early opportunities to take the lead with the hosts forcing Alex Palmer to a top save through Jake Cassidy before the shot by Antoni Sarcevic extended through the other end.

Argyle hit the front in the 47th minute when Byron Moore finished coldly after being played by George Cooper.

The match was interrupted in the second half as the ground sank in the dark due to a reflector failure.

Palmer made a good stop to throw Charlie Carter's punch to the crossbar and keep the visitors ahead.

The new boy Ryan Hardie got his third goal in as many games as he surrounded Paul Farman on Stevenage's goal before shooting home in the 77th minute.

Carter withdrew one with eight minutes to leave while nodding home, but Argyle held on.