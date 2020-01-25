Match report – Scunthorpe 2 – 2 Crewe

%MINIFYHTML73c4fb1bc9cba4b1f4a91738f5bebeae11% %MINIFYHTML73c4fb1bc9cba4b1f4a91738f5bebeae12%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Scunthorpe and Crewe.

Crewe escaped the automatic promotion spots in Sky Bet League Two when they had a 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe.

After going to the header of Jacob Bedeau in the 15th minute for the hosts, the goals of Daniel Powell and Chuma Anene went around the game, only for Kevin Van Veen to get a draw with 16 minutes left.

Scunthorpe was about to go to the front when Van Veen hit goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen, only to see that Michael Nottingham diverted his effort from the line.

However, from the resulting corner, Bedeau rose higher to go to the far post.

After being the second best in the first half, Crewe improved after the break and leveled 60 seconds after the restart when Powell entered and found the far corner.

Both teams had the opportunity to increase the score, with Nottingham heading towards the crossbar at one end and Abo Eisa denied with a Jaaskelainen saved finger at the other.

Crewe took the lead in the 69th minute when Anene seemed to add the weakest touches to a worn cross by Oliver Finney.

But Scunthorpe's response was quick and after working the ball on his right foot, Van Veen curled up on his 13th goal of the campaign from 20 yards to secure a point to his home team.