Match report – Salford City 1 – 1 Oldham

Danny Rowe's first goal since joining Oldham won his team a 1-1 draw at Greater Manchester, Salford's rival.

Rowe held on to replace the ball through Zak Dearnley before clinically crashing from 15 yards with seven minutes remaining.

Salford hit after 15 minutes when Tom Hamer dragged Adam Rooney into the area, and although Zeus De La Paz saved the striker's penalty, Brandon Thomas-Asante finally packed the ball loose.

Oldham tried a quick response with Hamer finding an intelligent cross from Jonny Smith, but narrowly moved away from the target.

Just after the half-hour mark, Oldham striker Desire Segbe-Azankpo saw a low momentum well saved by Kyle Letheren.

On the other end, Michael O & # 39; Connor fired a shot from 20 yards for visitors.

Shortly after the restart, Oldham approached when Letheren defeated Smith's angled punch.

Salford almost made it 2-0 when substitute Craig Conway forced De La Paz to a brave save before Rowe earned a point for Oldham.