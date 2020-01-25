Match report – Rochdale 2 – 2 Gillingham

%MINIFYHTML8cea924967d4e95b7469d2ffa6d2635611% %MINIFYHTML8cea924967d4e95b7469d2ffa6d2635612%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Rochdale and Gillingham.

Rochdale surpassed one more point in the relegation zone of League One with a 2-2 draw against Gillingham.

Ian Henderson's kick put Dale forward, but they needed a Stephen Dooley equalizer in the 68th minute after Jordan Roberts' brace had changed the game.

The result moved Dale seven points above the last three.

The game came alive when the home team took the lead from the point in the 28th minute.

Referee Paul Marsden marked the spot after Rhys Norrington-Davies was shot down by goalkeeper Jack Bonham and Henderson scored the penalty.

Dale's advantage lasted only four minutes. Olly Lee's corner chose Roberts' career and headed home from six yards.

Gillingham took the lead in the 59th minute when Dale again couldn't deal with a set-piece.

This time, a serve from the left of Connor Ogilvie was launched by John Akinde, MJ Williams could not clear and Roberts was launched, flew home his second goal from eight yards.

But Dale responded with an impressive blow from the edge of the area by Dooley while claiming a point.