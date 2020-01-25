Match report – Morecambe 1 – 1 Cambridge U

%MINIFYHTMLcbd93e6e85476ed8bce5c0953dc805d711% %MINIFYHTMLcbd93e6e85476ed8bce5c0953dc805d712%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Morecambe and Cambridge United.

Harvey Knibbs scored a tie in the second half, as Morecambe was denied a much-needed Sky Bet League Two victory after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cambridge at the Globe Arena.

One goal each in the second half saw both teams struggling to take a point in a low quality game.

Morecambe started the game well with two great opportunities in the first three minutes.

Jordan Slew missed his kick completely when the ball fell to him five yards from the right side and v Stockton drilled a shot low to inches wide from the edge of the area before Steven Old fired a free kick.

Cambridge slowly gained its form, but could not create opportunities until the final stages of the half with Jack Roles forcing Christoffer Mafoumbi, debutant of Morecambe, to a decent save.

The second player, Morecambe, took the lead in the 47th minute through Adam Phillips when the borrowed Burnley man crashed a loose ball against the roof of the Cambridge net from close range.

The visitors, without a victory in 2020, bravely defended themselves and scored a well-deserved equalizer after 68 minutes when Knibbs reacted quickly in the area to hit home a loose ball after a corner of Jack Roles caused all kinds of problems to the Morecambe defense.

Cambridge had the best possession, but it was Morecambe who got closer to the maximum points when Stockton cut an inch-wide effort after being played by Carlos Mendes-Gomes.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith was denied an excellent late goal by a fantastic stop by Dimitar Mitov.