Match report – Leyton O 2-1 Newport

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Newport County.

Leyton Orient marked the presentation of the Justin Edinburgh Stand with a much-needed Sky Bet League Two 2-1 victory over Newport, ending a nine-game home streak without a win in all competitions.

The new name of the stand commemorates the former manager of the hosts, who died in June shortly after leading the O to the English Football League.

Newport goalkeeper Tom King was the star of the show in the first half, avoiding an acrobatic effort by Ouss Cisse and two test strokes by Jordan Maguire-Drew.

The local faithful were increasingly frustrated with the reluctance of their team to shoot, but they finally broke the deadlock after 81 minutes when the corner of James Brophy in the back post was headed by Marvin Ekpiteta in front of the unfortunate Ryan Haynes.

Orient then doubled his lead with a minute left when Josh Wright saw his measured cross converted by Ruel Sotiriou.

Jamille Matt's short-range header from Robbie Willmott's free-floating shot reduced the deficit to five minutes of additional time.

There was still time for Newport to win a corner in the final stages, but Ross Embleton's men endured for three priceless points.