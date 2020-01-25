Match report – Brentford 0 – 1 Leicester

%MINIFYHTML63f7399c17d0544ceb035effa66be65c11% %MINIFYHTML63f7399c17d0544ceb035effa66be65c12%





The short distance final of Kelechi Iheanacho after four minutes was enough to send Leicester to the fifth round of the FA Cup in a 1-0 fight on the side of the Sky Bet Brentford Championship in Griffin Park.

Ayoze Pérez and Marc Albrighton had the opportunity to extend that advantage in the initial period, but the Bees produced a brave performance in the second half.

Thomas Frank's men were the best team after the restart, with Emiliano Marcondes hitting the post before substitute Bryan Mbeumo saw his strike ruled out for offside.

The result means that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers extends his remarkable undefeated streak to 32 British Cup games before the second leg of his team's Carabao Cup semifinals against Aston Villa on Tuesday. Sky sports.

"The attitude of the team was first class, we started the game very well," Rodgers said. "You can see how well Brentford has done this year with the football they played, so we knew we had to concentrate."

How Leicester Survived Fear of Bees

It was in 1949 when Brentford recorded his highest audience of 38,678 in a FA Cup draw against Leicester. While there were not so many on Saturday -12,221 to be precise, it felt twice as full for the last FA Cup match on the famous old field.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank made 10 changes to the third-round clash against Stoke after an exhausting Christmas calendar, and the Danish made nine here, with a crucial Championship game with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday as a priority.

That meant the absence of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, their first three representing 77 percent of Brentford's goals this season. The occasion seemed to have surpassed Frank's replacements, since in four minutes they were late.

Joel Valencia is challenged by Caglar Soyuncu during the fourth round of the FA Cup

Dennis Praet threw an excellent pass in the way of the superimposed James Justin and Iheanacho took advantage of the center of the side for his ninth goal in his last nine FA Cup starts.

Brentford seemed shocked when Rodgers' side almost doubled his lead when Demarai Gray threw a free kick into the side net, moments after Julian Jeanvier blocked Praet's shot.

Brentford's boss, Thomas Frank, made nine changes as his powerful frontline of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins were missing. Luke Daniels only made his third start of the season in goal. Brendan Rodgers also made nine changes: Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez retained their places while artists such as Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs and Hamza Choudhury entered.

The first sign of life of the hosts came after 16 minutes when the cross of Jeanvier tore the head of Caglar Soyuncu to Jan Zamburek. Marcondes was released on his left, but could only shoot at the side net.

Brentford created problems on his own 15 minutes before the break, as Luka Racic was dispossessed by Hamza Choudhury, which allowed Albrighton to take the ball loose, only to shoot wide.

Brentford suffered another lapse of concentration when Iheanacho slipped through the center of Perez, but his shot went straight to Luke Daniels.

Ayoze Pérez is about to find a second for Leicester, but his shot is saved

Having been guilty in moments of showing too much respect to his Premier League opponents in the opening period, Frank instilled confidence in his players in the restart and they were by far the best team during the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Joel Valencia shot wide when he was well placed and his courage in the ball was about to be rewarded just after the hour mark when the mocking Marcondes from the left hit the foot of the post before Christian Fuchs cleared the ball to prevent the substitute Josh Dasilva from having a simple touch.

Leicester was content to sit down and hold on to his slim lead, but that almost died out with seven minutes left. Marcondes was the architect once again when Racic met his corner in the volley, but Danny Ward flipped his shot.

From the piece of the resulting set, Leicester's reluctance to look for a second was almost costly when Mbeumo threw his shot in the volley home, but the substitute was correctly marked offside as the hosts fell short.

What the managers said

Brentford Chief Thomas Frank: "I am very satisfied with the performance. You can't ask for more. They put everything out there and I praised the players in the locker room."

"They were brave, they pressed aggressively and I know they scored early with a bit of brilliance and Premier League class, but we created opportunities and at least one draw would have been a fair result."

Chief of Leicester Brendan Rodgers: "We were aggressive and we got the goal, but we lacked the precision to get one or two more. Some misplaced passes gave them some impetus, but the attitude of the team was first class. Danny made an excellent stop towards the end and I am delighted to be in the next round.

"This is a club with a great history, so it was really special to be here. Seeing the area standing behind the goal brought you back to real football."

Man of the match: Emiliano Marcondes

This was a very encouraging performance on the side of Brentford that consists of six players from his team B. Despite so many changes, they still had a plan, embodied by Marcondes.

The midfielder has not yet started the Championship since his return from a loan period with Midtjylland, but the 24-year-old drew attention here, which added to his winning exhibition of a match over Stoke in the previous round.

The Danish almost forced a repetition when his evil cross from the left made its way to the far post, while it was his piece that led to Racic's speculative volley.

Opta statistics

Leicester City has progressed from 12 of its last 14 FA Cup draws against teams from a lower division, even in five of its last six draws.

Brentford has progressed from just one of his last 13 FA Cup draws against high-level opponents.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored four goals and helped one more in his last five away starts for Leicester City in all competitions.

