March for life: Trump makes his first appearance, hits the Democrats | News

Thousands of supporters against abortion attend a demonstration in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump also attended. He is the first American leader to attend the rally since it began 47 years ago.

The annual event marks the anniversary of the 1973 Roe V Wade decision of the United States Supreme Court that legalized abortion.

Kimberly Halkett, a correspondent for the White House of Al Jazeera, reports.