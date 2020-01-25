Mad Lions & # 39; Carzzy & # 39; points to Rookie of the split & # 39; after debuting against G2 Esports in LEC | ESports News

%MINIFYHTML17e3591a547ca6e38f4096931983a84b11% %MINIFYHTML17e3591a547ca6e38f4096931983a84b12%





Carzzy, from Mad Lions, hopes to be able to act on the LEC stage in this division. (Credit: Riot Games)

The ADC Matyas & # 39; Carzzy & # 39; Mad Lions 17-year-old Orsag is already looking at the & # 39; Rookie of the Split & # 39; after debuting against G2 Esports on the opening day of the LEC.

Mad Lions, formally known as Splyce, had to face the finalists of the 2019 Worlds and the winners of MSI G2 Esports on their first day in the League of Legends European Championship and, despite losing the game, they gave G2 a race for your money.

Carzzy, one of the four rookies on the Mad Lions list, admits that pressure caught him on stage, but he thinks he has what it takes to win & # 39; Rookie of the Split & # 39 ;.

He said, "I think I played a lot worse than I expected to play. I had a lot of mechanical mistakes but I can definitely play a lot better. I felt a lot of pressure for some reason, even though we were playing against G2, so I really shouldn't feel pressured.

g2 selecting unbalanced champions 🙁 – Matyáš Orság (@Carzzylol) January 24, 2020

"The game should have been ours if we weren't so stressed and in bad shape. In the mid-game fight where I died for Aatrox and Senna, I should have killed at least Aatrox, but I made an incorrect click because I was a little nervous .

"However, it was a decent start for us: we took something from this game and learned a lot. I think everyone can expect a lot from me, I'm trying to be the & # 39; Division Rookie & # 39;".

Perhaps one of the most difficult challenges Carzzy had to face was facing Rasmus & # 39; Caps & # 39; Winther, the G2 superstar who made the switch to bot for this division. But young Mad Lions largely celebrated his own game early and helped his team take a hurried advantage before G2 returned to the game through a pair of skirmishes and team fights.

Caps of G2 made the change from role to bot in the offseason. (Credit: Riot Games)

Carzzy commented on his confrontation with Caps and attributed some of his mistakes to the lack of practice in Aphelios.

He said: "Caps played passive Senna AD Carry, so I can't say much more, but he played very well. He obviously played smartly and not int. It's difficult int like Senna. I'm sure he'll be good at the ADC role.

"Aphelios is also really strong at the moment, but I wasn't quite sure about choosing it because I haven't practiced it so much, so my Aphelios is still not so good."