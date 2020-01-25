Love Island winner Jack Fincham announces that he is a dad

Jack Fincham / Instagram
Greetings to new beginnings!
Jack fincham took Instagram to announce the news of the arrival of his little one, Blosson Fincham who was born at 8 pounds and 2 oz on January 24.
In a long legend, next to a photo of him holding his first son, a beautiful little daughter, the Loveland The winner wrote that he was reluctant to share something so special and personal on social networks and then shared that becoming a father is "the best thing that has happened."
"Normally I am a very open book and I share most of my life on my social networks. This blessing I chose not to do. I am simply a normal geeza, who went to a television show, which throws you directly into the eyes of the public. … what I will always appreciate. However, I knew that I needed my personal time and to keep this part of my private life to prepare for this new responsibility and a part of me that will change my life forever, "Fincham wrote on Instagram
He added: "Without a doubt, this is the best thing that has happened to me and what they say is true, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other."
He continued: "I want to thank my family and friends for their continued support, also to my little mother, who has been totally INCREDIBLE."
Fincham also revealed that, although he does not currently have a relationship with his daughter's mother, they are still "great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is to be parents of our beautiful baby. Both mom and baby are very good."
As fans will remember, Fincham won season 4 of Love island there in 2018, with his then girlfriend Dani dyer.
However, after only six months together, the couple separated briefly before giving them a second chance.
Finally, the two finally separated in April 2019.
