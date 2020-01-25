LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLef53387f17f6a8a45024f71c9b73d97211% %MINIFYHTMLef53387f17f6a8a45024f71c9b73d97212%





LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

It has been a busy Saturday of FA Cup action, and one of the most successful teams in the tournament is sure until the fifth round.

However, there were also some surprising results as the lower division teams performed on credit.

It was also the FA Cup day for the best women's teams and Manchester clubs blocked the horns in the choice of draws.

Oxford United gave Newcastle some trouble in the FA Cup

Meanwhile, Celtic had the opportunity to give a boost to their Scottish Premier League title opportunities.

England's cricketers continue to perform well in South Africa: we will tell you what happened on day two of the fourth test.

And it was also a great day for the England netball team when they faced Jamaica in the Nations Cup.