Lobster outbreak in East Africa causes calls for international aid | News

Billions of lobsters that swarm through East Africa could be disastrous for a region that is still reeling from drought and deadly floods, experts warned, amid growing requests for international aid.

Dense clouds of voracious insects, each of which consumes its own weight in food every day, they have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia to Kenya, in the worst infestation in the region in decades.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimated a swarm in Kenya at around 2,400 square kilometers (approximately 930 square miles), an area almost the size of Moscow, which means it could contain up to 200,000 Millions of lobsters

The locust invasion is the largest in Ethiopia and Somalia in 25 years, and the largest in Kenya in 70 years, according to FAO.

"Even the cows wonder what is happening," he told The Associated Press news agency Ndunda Makanga, who spent hours on Friday trying to chase lobsters from his farm in Kenya. "Corn, sorghum, cowpea, they have eaten everything."

If left unchecked, the number of lobsters could grow 500 times in June, extending to Uganda and South Sudan, becoming a plague that will devastate crops and pastures in a region that is already one of the poorest and most vulnerable in the world.

This could lead to "a major food safety problem," Guleid Artan, of the regional group of experts from the Center for Climate Prediction and Applications (ICPAC), said Friday at a press conference in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi.

Lobsters, he said, were the last symptom of extreme conditions that saw 2019 begin with a drought and end in one of the wettest rainy seasons in four decades in some parts, with floods that killed hundreds in East Africa.

FAO says the current invasion is known as an "increase,quot;, when an entire region is affected, however, if it worsens and cannot be contained, for a year or more, it will become what is known as a " plague "of lobsters. .

There have been six large plagues of desert lobsters in the 1900s, the last of which was in 1987-1989. The last big increase was in 2003-2005.

"We must act immediately and at scale to combat and contain this invasion. As the rains begin in March, there will be a new wave of lobster farming. Now is, therefore, the best time to control the swarms and safeguard the means. of life and people's food security and avoid further worsening of the food crisis, "said David Phiri, FAO subregional coordinator for East Africa.

According to the UN, around $ 70 million is needed to intensify aerial spraying of pesticides, the only effective way to combat them.

& # 39; More extremes & # 39;

Artan said the invasion came after a year of extremes that included eight cyclones against East Africa, the most in a single year since 1976.

This was due to a warmer western Indian Ocean, a climatic condition known as the Indian Ocean Dipole that, conversely, has caused a severe drought in Australia that is experiencing its own extremes: forest fires, hail and dust storms.

"We know that East Africa is one of the most vulnerable to climate change. We know that this region will see more extremes," he warned.

An expert at the press conference in Nairobi had to reassure attendees that the locust invasion after drought and floods was not an omen of the biblical "end times,quot;.

Massive swarms entered Kenya in December and have crossed grasslands in the north and center of the country.

While the farmers were relatively lucky because their crops had already matured or had been harvested when they arrived, the shepherds face another hard blow since the insects consume the vegetation of their animals.

Artan said shepherds had just left three years of drought, and that recovery from a dry period generally takes up to five years.

And if the voracious lobsters are not controlled at the beginning of the next planting and rainy season, usually around March, farmers could see their crops decimated.

As the thick clouds of insects descend over the plants and darken the sky, the Kenyans have been seen shooting in the air, hitting cans and running, waving desperate sticks to scare them away.

In eastern Meru, residents accused the government of not doing enough, complaining that there were still swarms present despite aerial spraying.

"They told us that we will not see them again, but there are still many of them seen yesterday and today in trees and vegetation on the farm," said Emmanuel Kubai, a resident of Igembe North, where villagers threw stones at the vegetation to scare them. far.

Hard to control

Stephen Njoka, director of the Organization for the Control of the Desert Locust for East Africa, based in Nairobi, said that Kenya had five planes spraying pesticides in swarms and four others conducting surveillance.

He said the chemicals did not pose a threat to humans and that the authorities were doing everything possible to limit the damage to other small insects, pollinators and grasslands.

Similar control operations are underway in Ethiopia and Somalia. However, insecurity in Somalia was hampering some fumigation operations, FAO said.

The species, the desert lobsters, are notoriously difficult to control, since they are often found in remote areas and can move up to 150 km (90 miles) in one day.

According to the Regional Working Group on Food Security and Nutrition, East Africa is already experiencing a high degree of food insecurity, with more than 19 million people in acute hunger.

The regional director of Save the Children for Eastern and Southern Africa, Ian Vale, said in a statement on Wednesday that the charity's staff in Kenya was fighting "swarms so dense that they can barely see through them."

"This new disaster is a bad omen for the region in 2020 … The erratic climate of 2019 and the previous decade has already severely eroded the ability of families to recover from unexpected crises."